Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Joe And Jill Biden Were Hand In Hand At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

"We will never forget her warmth, kindness, and the conversations we shared."

His presence was touching despite cracks about Joe Biden, a proud Irish Catholic, at the Protestant Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. These photos of Joe and Jill Biden holding hands remind us that we put aside our differences and respect each other at pivotal times like this.

Prior to the service for Queen Elizabeth II, first lady Jill Biden shared a remembrance on Twitter. “Queen Elizabeth II lived her life for the people she served with wisdom and grace. We will never forget her warmth, kindness, and the conversations we shared,” the tweet read. “May God grant her eternal rest.”

