Taylor & Tay Lautner Reveal Their Daughter's Name & Yes, They Did The Thing

There is now a third Taylor Lautner in the world. Well, kind of. On Sept. 23, the Twilight star and his same-name wife (who goes by Tay to avoid confusion) announced that the had welcomed their first child — a daughter — one week earlier. Of course, much of the chatter around Tay’s pregnancy involved the name she would choose for the new addition to the family. And although the couple swerved fans a bit, they still made sure to give the newest little Lautner the other family name as well.

The Lautners shared the first peek at their baby girl in a joint Instagram post, writing, “One week loving our sweet little Lenny.” They confirmed Lenny is a nickname afterwards, short for Lennon. They have yet to reveal the name’s inspiration, but naturally, the first thought would be that it is a tribute to The Beatles singer John Lennon.

It’s baby Lennon’s other name that really stands out, though. As widely theorized (or perhaps more accurately, joked about), the Lautners gave their kid Taylor as a middle name.

Taylor and Tay first teased the possibility of giving their child their shared first name when they announced Tay’s pregnancy back in March. “What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?” the post read, insinuating a third Taylor Lautner could be an possibility

Less than a month before giving birth, Tay confirmed that the name Taylor was “in the mix” as an option when asked about it during her April 26 Call Her Daddy appearance.

“I feel like if I don’t name my baby Taylor, the internet’s literally gonna cancel me,” Tay said at the time, noting there’s “so much pressure naming a human.” She also had some doubts that the people constantly telling her to go with the name had honest intentions: “But I’m like, guys, are you really gonna want that name?”

So, while the couple may have decided against using Taylor as a first name, they clearly couldn’t resist inducting their new daughter into the Taylor Lautner fold with her middle name.