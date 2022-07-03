I'm Losing It Over Taylor Lautner's Fiancée Revealing She's Team Edward

Once upon a time, there was nothing more polarizing than the fanbases for two of Twilight’s leading men: you were either Team Edward or Team Jacob. In its heyday, Twilight was the most talked about book series and had diehard fans across the globe. Once the movies hit the big screen, the Edward vs. Jacob debate took on a new life because not only were fans dedicated to the characters, they were dedicated to the actors, too. Though Jacob didn’t get the girl in the end, Taylor Lautner still got a happily ever after with the girl of his dreams — but surprise: she wasn’t Team Jacob. Tay Dome’s Tiktok about Robert Pattinson revealed her true Twilight allegiance, and it isn’t to her fiancé Taylor Lautner’s character.

In a video posted on her Instagram on June 30, Dome bobbed her head along to Ellie Goulding’s “Still Falling For You” as she participated in a viral trend where users expose one of their first crushes. The trend asks for you to show your childhood crush and then show your current significant other. Hilariously, Dome’s childhood crush flashed pictures of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, all broody and vampiric. The pictures then flashed to present-day Taylor Lautner, one standing outside of a dressing room for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the other a romantic pic snapped from Lautner’s dreamy wedding proposal.

Hilariously, it appears even Lautner’s fiancé is Team Edward. Can’t Jacob Black catch a break?

Summit Entertainment

Even better than the video is Lautner’s comment which said exactly what we’re all thinking: “bout time I won something.” It’s true that Jacob had a steady streak of losing Bella Swan in not one, but five movies, so it’s nice to see he at least found the girl of his dreams IRL.

On November 11 of last year, Lautner got down on one knee and popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Dome. Among rose petals and countless candles, Dome agreed to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, even if her childhood crush was Jacob Black’s sworn enemy. Dome and Lautner have yet to announce any wedding plans, but they’ll surely put Bella and Edward’s to shame.