All signs are pointing to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married at Madison Square Garden on July 3. While the arena undergoes preparations for a mysterious event and reports of electronic NDAs circulate, it seems that the nuptials are happening sooner rather than later. However, astrologically-speaking, this specific date is a complicated choice for a wedding date.

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, July 3, 2026 is not an ideal time for tying the knot for a few reasons. First up, Mercury is in retrograde, which is often associated with miscommunications and glitches. “When Mercury is retrograde in Cancer, it's not the most auspicious time to get married,” Stardust explains. “A lot of things can be faulty with the marriage contract.” This can also lead to future complications: “When things get overlooked in the wedding, it can point to some miscommunications down the road.”

If Swift and Kelce truly are getting hitched the day before Independence Day (her fave holiday), that’s not the only potential astrological hiccup to look out for. “At 11:08 p.m. PT on July 3, Mars and Uranus form a conjunction in Gemini, which means that sparks are going to be flying,” Stardust says. Although Swift and Kelce’s rumored wedding location is on the east coast, meaning it won’t hit until 2:08 a.m. on July 4, that kind of energy can still be felt in the hours leading up to the conjunction. “It’s not an ideal time,” Stardust says. “A lot of frustrations can arise from these unpredictabilities. This can cause irritations in a marriage.”

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Stardust has a hard time believing that Swift, who often writes and sings about astrology, would plan a wedding on such a star-crossed day. “The moon is in Aquarius, which means that it's more voyeuristic,” she says. “It’s more like putting on a show for onlookers.”

Along that same vein, some fans believe that the MSG wedding rumor could be a decoy, distracting from Swift and Kelce’s real wedding plans. And according to Stardust’s analysis, they could be right — especially considering Swift is well aware of the dangers of Mercury in retrograde. “As far as we know, they could already be married,” she says. “Mercury retrograde is always a time where we revisit, redo, and re-envision. So I wouldn’t be surprised if this was her second ceremony or a trial ceremony before a more intimate affair.”

Although all the stars might not be perfectly aligned for a July 3 wedding, it doesn’t seem like Swift and Kelce have anything to worry about. Swift is a mastermind, after all.