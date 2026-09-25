If anyone knows how to deal with a troublesome ex, it’s Taylor Swift. She proudly proclaims this fact on her The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore single, “Patient Zero.” On the midtempo groove, Swift imagines airing grievances with an ex-boyfriend’s new partner, warning her about the red flags that nobody else can see but the two of them. In terms of real-life inspiration, several lines seem to point to different men Swift has dated in the past, but there’s one who stands out the most.

The predominant theory among Swifties is that “Patient Zero” takes aim at Swift’s first public boyfriend, Joe Jonas. Particularly, the song could be inspired by Swift’s close friendship with Jonas’ ex-wife Sophie Turner. After Jonas and Turner’s divorce in 2023, Swift was spotted frequently hanging out with Turner — the unlikely friendship was so buzzy, it even became a viral meme.

While the overall story of “Patient Zero” does seem to perfectly fit into the Jonas/Turner narrative, there really isn’t any concrete evidence in the lyrics. In the verses, Swift sings that this person comes into his girlfriends’ lives “like fireworks,” saying “I love you” first and easily charming their families and friends. These gregarious qualities could point to Jonas, but aren’t aren’t really that specific to him.

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And there are some lines in the song that don’t seem to fit Jonas at all, and would work better directed at other exes. For instance, “I know he charmed your family and friends” feels more tied to Jake Gyllenhaal, as Swift previously sang on “All Too Well” that he had “charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes.”

Swift also notes that this person uses the attention his partner gets to fuel his “free solo social climb.” This line doesn’t exactly make sense for Jonas, since he’s already quite famous. Instead, Swifties are linking it to Joe Alwyn, Swift’s most long-term relationship and the ex who arguably gained the most fame from dating Swift.

There are also fans who interpret some lyrics to be references to Matty Healy. So, it definitely feels like Swift is sort of mashing up a few of her own experiences into one song, but the Jonas/Turner inspiration does stand out the most.