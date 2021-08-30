Taylor Had The Most Supportive Reaction To Halsey's New Album

Fans across the world have been really supportive of Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. However, no one has been louder about the release than the singer’s friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift. Days after it arrived on Friday, Aug. 27, Swift praised the record on Twitter, calling it a “brave new era” for Halsey. You need to see Taylor Swift's reaction to Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power because it was everything.

Halsey’s latest album is one of their most vulnerable projects yet. In a July 7 Instagram, they explained If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is a “concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” They said it would dive into their journey of becoming a mother for the first time. The star made her album announcement by sharing a picture of her official album cover that depicted her holding a baby with one of her breasts exposed. “This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired,” Halsey wrote. “We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”

When her album finally arrived on Aug. 27, fans were amazed at how brilliantly she weaved themes of love, motherhood, and happiness throughout her record. It seems Swift was just as pleasantly surprised because on Sunday, Aug. 29, she commended Halsey’s work on her newest album. “I’m blown away by @halsey’s artistry and commitment to taking risks. Giving us all a brave new era to dive into and explore together,” Swift tweeted. “If I can’t have love, I want power is out now- please stream and buy the album!!”

In response, Halsey wrote, “Thank you T means so so much.”

As fans know, their friendship goes way back. During Swift’s performance of “Shake It Off” at the 2019 American Music Awards, she surprised fans by bringing out Halsey and Camila Cabello for an epic collaboration stage. That year, Halsey also supported Swift amid her legal battle with Scooter Braun concerning her masters.

Years later, and the stars are still as close as ever!