There was a ton of drama leading up to Taylor Swift's big performance at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, but despite all that confusion about whether Swift could perform all of her hits or not, the superstar delivered on a totally show-stopping medley. Among all the surprises in her big performance, Camila Cabello and Halsey crashed Taylor Swift's 2019 AMA's performance and made for a hugely memorable concert.

All eyes were on Swift going into this years AMAs after a very public back-and-forth on social media threw a major wrench in what fans thought they could expect from the performance. A little over a week before the awards show, Swift posted a note on Twitter in which she claimed that her former label Big Machine Records was barring her from performing any of her songs released prior to her recent Lover album at the show. But after that statement, Big Machine and Dick Clark Productions announced they had come to an agreement, suggesting Swift would actually be free to perform whichever songs of hers that she wished during the performance.

Although it seemed like things had cleared up shortly before the AMAs, fans were still unclear on whether Swift would be able to sing songs from throughout her career or not. Thankfully, Swift quickly quelled all those worries. She took to the stage dressed in a white outfit with all of her albums' names written on them and launched into her Lover track "The Man" with a bunch of cute kids joining her on stage. Then, the moment fans were waiting for came: Swift tore off her outfit to reveal a golden jumpsuit and began singing her 2009 hit "Love Story," confirming she would indeed be singing songs from throughout her whole career.

After "Love Story," the stage transformed into a red, fiery backdrop as Swift brought fans into her Red era with "I Knew You Were Trouble," followed by her 1989 hit "Blank Space." The real showstopper came when Halsey and Camila Cabello unexpectedly joined Swift on stage to perform parts of "Shake It Off" with her, though.

The surprise cameos drove the crowd wild, and then Swift masterfully channeled that energy into an emotional ballad to wrap up the decade-spanning medley. Swift moved to an elaborately adorned piano to play her love song "Lover" as two dancers took center stage to interpret the romantic lyrics.

After a massive performance like that, which highlighted just how many hits Swift has had over the last 10 years, she definitely proved why she deserved to win the Artist of the Decade Award at the AMAs this year. Following the concert, Carole King presented Swift with the big honor, and Swift thanked both King and her fans for all the inspiration and support. This was definitely a performance that Swifties will remember forever.