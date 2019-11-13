Is Taylor Swift Dropping A Christmas Album? This Theory Is A Lot

If there's one thing Taylor Swift fans love, it's trying to find all the hidden Easter Eggs their fave popstar hides on social media. It's a pretty fun game that involves uncovering a bunch of cryptic clues, and then breaking them down to figure out what kinds of projects Swift has in store. There's currently a theory gaining some traction among Swifties, and it's that the "ME!" singer is planning to release a new holiday album just months after bringing us Lover. So, is Taylor Swift dropping a Christmas album? Well, Swift's team didn't respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation, but her fans sure would love to see it!

The speculation all started on Nov. 12. Swift just returned from a trip to Japan, and she shared a selfie on Instagram, along with the caption: "According to my jet lag it is one hundred o clock celsius."

At first glance, it all seemed pretty cute. An inconsequential joke. But some of T. Swizzle's fans were convinced the caption was actually a secret message, and it wasn't long before they put on their detective caps and started hitting up Twitter to share their theories about what they thought those 11 little words really meant.

"100 celcius is 212 Fahrenheit. 2/12 = 2nd December," tweeted one fan.

"100 celcius is 212 fahrenheit," added another. "Taylor is rumoured to release a new song before the end of the year."

Hits Daily Double only added fuel to the fire, reporting there's buzz in Nashville that new non-Cats-related music is on the horizon, writing:

Rumors are flying around Nashville, ahead of the CMAs, that Taylor Swift has a new record and that it could drop before the end of the year. This record, according to the buzz, is emphatically not the CATS soundtrack; what might it be? Stay tuned.

Elite Daily reached out to Swift's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back.

From there, the entire Twitterverse — or, at least, you know, the Swiftieverse — basically blew up with excitement over the possibility of TayTay surprising fans with a Christmas album.

Check out some of these tweets:

Some fans even started searching Swift's music videos to unearth additional clues, and many seemed convinced the Christmas tree in "ME!" was an Easter Egg, and it meant Swift will, indeed, be gifting fans with a Christmas album.

It all looks pretty convincing, given how much we know Swift loves to hide hints about future projects in her music videos. Of course, whether or not there is actually a holiday album coming remains to be seen. But for Swifties, the countdown to Christmas has officially begun.