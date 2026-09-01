Every Taylor Swift fans knows she’s a dedicated cat mom, but her new marriage to Travis Kelce has her opening her heart to more furry friends. Months before the couple’s big July wedding, rumors began swirling that Swift and Kelce had adopted a dog together, and in what feels like a very true-to-form move for the flashy newlyweds, they used a luxe brand collaboration to introduce their pooch to the world. And her Disney-adjacent name will sound very familiar to Swifties, since it’s popped up in the singer’s recent song lyrics.

Kelce cuddles up with a fluffy white Samoyed in his newly released Tommy Hilfiger commercial, with Forbes confirming that the canine co-star is indeed Kelce and Swift’s real pet. The outlet also claimed the dog is rumored to be named Wendy.

While Forbes was notably apprehensive about confirming this name, it would certainly make sense given Swift’s connection to the heroine of the children’s story, Peter Pan. She first invoked the name Wendy in the lead single of Folklore, “Cardigan,” in which she compared losing a romantic partner to Peter Pan’s ending, when Wendy has to decide to grow up and leave the youthful love she found in Neverland: “Tried to change the ending / Peter losing Wendy.”

Swift further emphasized how deeply she related to Wendy from Peter Pan a couple years later, when she released her 2024 Tortured Poets Department track, “Peter.” The heartbreaking ballad is sung from Wendy’s perspective, as the growing girl mourns that her young love will never grow up and truly be with her.

Both of these songs seem to illustrate a recent fascination with the tale of Peter Pan within Swift, so it wouldn’t be too shocking to discover she named her dog after the character from that story that she clearly resonates with the most. Plus, a Peter Pan-inspired name is perfect for a youthful and energetic new addition to Swift’s family — unlike Peter, Swift can depend on Wendy to always stay by her side.