This University Is The Latest To Offer A Course On Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one of the greatest songwriters of this generation. Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray to Phoebe Bridgers and Tate McRae has been inspired by her lyricism. If you ever wondered about the secret behind her impeccable songwriting skills, you’re in luck because the University of Texas at Austin is offering a college course that will take a deep dive into her music.

The class, which is called Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook, will be taught by English professor Elizabeth Scala this fall. In an Aug. 22 interview with the Austin-American Statesman, Scala said she became interested in Swift’s music after her daughter showed her the singer’s Red (Taylor's Version) album last November.

“Swift is an intelligent and talented songwriter, and her writing skills are what made me focus on her,” Scala told the publication, adding that her class will “study Swift’s songs as poems and literary structures.”

The school’s English department promoted the class on Facebook back in May by describing it as “an introduction to literary studies and research methods that uses the songwriting of @taylorswift as the basis for teaching a wide range of skills.”

The department also said the course will be available to first-year students who are in the English honors program at UT Austin’s College of Liberal Arts. By the sound of it, the class will be both fun and educational. “Let’s turn that Easter Egg hunting and reading in detail to academic purposes!” their post continued.

Of course, Swifties had the most relatable reaction to hearing the news. “brb transferring my credits to UT of Austin to get my PhD in Swiftology,” one fan said. “i guess im moving to Texas!” another said. “I would pass this with flying colors,” another said.

This isn’t the first time Swift was honored at a big university. On May 18, she attended a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium, where she delivered a commencement speech and accepted an honorary doctorate of fine arts.

I guess all those years of theorizing over Swift’s music have come in handy for fans.