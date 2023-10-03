SZA Revealed What It Was Like Dating Drake & It's Not Very Hot

Alexa, play Drake and SZA’s “Slime You Out.” There’s no denying Drake has had quite an interesting year. This summer alone, he kicked off his eras-spanning All A Blur tour, became a underwhelming singing poet, and vowed to “bring back his old flare” for his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. True to his promise, Drake’s R&B alter-ego returned with the help of his ex-girlfriend: SZA. The details of their short-lived relationship have always been a mystery to fans. But now, SZA’s offering a little insight about their child’s play of a romance.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the “Kill Bill” singer reflected on her decades-old fling with Drake. According to the Oct. 3 feature, the two met when SZA was spending time in New York in 2009. While she didn’t specify her reasoning for being in the Big Apple, she did reveal her and Drake were “really young” when they became official.

“It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything,” she said. “It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.” SZA’s words are on the nose, as she would have been 19 and Drake would have been 23 at the time of their relationship. The SOS crooner didn’t share how she and Drake met, but it’s not far-fetched to believe they connected in the musical sense.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

That year, Drake was climbing the ladder as a new rapper with his So Far Gone mixtape. Meanwhile, SZA was steadying her own career while simultaneously working for a local clothing brand, per Los Angeles Times. She reportedly had a few demos under her belt; however, she wouldn’t sign with her now label, Top Dawg Entertainment, until 2013.

Drake first alluded to their relationship in his 2020 track, “Mr. Right Now.” In the second verse of the 21 Savage-assisted hit, he rapped:

“Said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08 / If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.”

Shortly after its release, SZA both confirmed their past romance relationship and stated they actually dated in 2009, not the year prior as Drake rhymed. In September of this year, the duo surprisingly reunited for their duet, “Slime You Out.” The lyrically lethal number sees Drake and SZA dissing their former toxic partners — luckily, not each other.

As for how she views romantic relationships now, SZA revealed she wants to feel more in-tune with her emotions once she meets the one. “I feel like I have more to offer than the way I look and my energy, but it’s like, I’m human, that sh*t is all-encompassing,” she told Rolling Stone. “I envision [someone] falling in love with me the way I am. But I guess it’s like I have to release that idea. Maybe it’s because I don’t know if I’ll like the way I am later?”