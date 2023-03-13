There’s nothing worse than learning your favorite artist is finally going on tour, and then missing out on tickets altogether in the online rush for seats. The trick is to work smarter, not harder — Cash App’s free Cash Card is how you’re going to see Drake on his 2023 It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. Starting March 15 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Cash Card holders can buy concert tickets via exclusive pre-sale access; you can sign up for a card now through March 15 to unlock that pre-sale. That means you can secure your Drake tickets two days before they even go on regular sale. Yeah, you’re gonna want to sign up for that Cash Card now.

The Cash App Cash Card Is Your Ticket To See Drake — Here’s What You Need To Know

About The Cash App Cash Card

Download Cash App and you can sign up for the Cash Card, a free debit card connected to your Cash App balance. You can start banking right away from your smartphone, and there are no annoying overdraft or monthly fees. Just load your card with your Cash App balance or transfer money via direct deposit. Remember: Sign up now, and you can get exclusive pre-sale access starting March 15 through March 16 (or whenever tickets sell out).

How To Get Pre-Sale Ticket Access

For Cash Card holders, here’s how to get the early access to Drake’s much-anticipated It’s All A Blur Tour before they go on regular sale on March 17:

Enter the first nine digits of your Cash Card in the passcode box of this Drake tour’s Live Nation event page. When you check out, remember to use your Cash Card to be eligible for the pre-sale.

If you don’t have a Cash Card yet, order one now via the Cash App link. Just tap the Cash Card tab on the app’s home screen, press “Get Cash Card”, and follow the steps from there. (Also, just to note: You must be 18 or older to apply for a card, but if you’re 13+, you can apply with a parent or guardian’s permission.)

Once you’ve ordered a Cash Card, you can use the info on your phone instead of waiting for a physical card to arrive in your mailbox so you can score tickets right away.

What Else Can You Do With A Cash Card?

Okay, this is kinda fun. Once your physical card does show up, you can customize it by drawing on it or even making it glow in the dark. Maintain your card balance via Cash App, direct deposit, or even by depositing physical cash at a retailer like 7-Eleven; you can also use Cash Card to invest right from your phone.

The Cash Card also offers Cash Boost Discounts when shopping at your favorite places — restaurants, coffee shops, and more. Plus, if you turn on Round Ups, every transaction will be rounded up to the nearest dollar and added to your savings balance, and you can also set it to invest in stock, bitcoin, or ETF.