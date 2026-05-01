Another huge storm of drama is about to hit Cousins Beach. The upcoming Summer I Turned Pretty movie is expected to make a lot of big changes from Jenny Han’s book series, although diehard fans are pretty sure Belly and Conrad’s wedding will at least be faithfully adapted. However, the other core romances are another story. Since Jeremiah’s love interest Denise is not in Han’s novels, her fate is totally unclear — and new set photos seem to suggest Jere will have moved on with a new girl in the movie.

At the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s third and final season, Jeremiah and Denise finally acted on their obvious sexual tension and kissed, with the clear suggestion being that they would enter into a romance together. But Gavin Casalegno tempered fans’ expectations a couple months after the finale: “It might be a little too early for him to be jumping back into a relationship,” the actor said, noting that Jere just canceled his wedding to Belly. “I am definitely hesitant about a relationship for him.”

And unfortunately for fans who wanted to see Jere and Denise explore their connection, it looks like they won’t be together in the concluding movie.

Prime Video

Right after the Summer I Turned Pretty movie began filming in late April, photos and videos of from the set leaked online, which showed the main cast on a tranquil boat ride together. The pics show a triple date on waters of Cousins Beach, with Belly and Conrad together, Steven and Taylor side-by-side, and Jeremiah with his arm around a mystery woman... who is most definitely not Denise. TikTok videos from the location give a clearer look at the new blonde woman whom Jere seems to be intimate with.

There may still be hope for Jeremiah and Denise shippers — this could just be a bump in their endgame love story. But at the very least, the new footage confirms that it won’t be smooth sailing for the two in the movie. Leave it to Jeremiah to stumble into another love triangle.