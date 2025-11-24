Gavin Casalegno Teases What Happens With Jere & Denise In TSITP Movie

There aren’t too many big mysteries about the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, but Jeremiah’s future is probably the biggest question mark. Fans of Jenny Han’s novels are already assuming the saga-ending film will revolve around Belly and Conrad’s wedding, but the books are less clear about where Conrad’s little brother ends up. The mystery is more complicated because Denise, the woman Jeremiah ends the series kissing, is not in the books at all. So, are they endgame? Even Gavin Casalegno isn’t too convinced the couple may last.

“It might be a little too early for him to be jumping back into a relationship — if Gavin was giving advice,” Casalegno told Us Weekly when asked about where his character and Denise will be in the movie. “Whatever makes him happy, go for it. But I am definitely hesitant about a relationship for him.”

In the final season of the Prime Video show, Jeremiah is crushed when he and Belly call off their wedding after he learns of her feelings for his brother. To cope, he throws himself into his passion for cooking, and grows closer with his former co-worker Denise in the process. In the show’s final moments, it’s implied Jeremiah and Denise are going to start dating, after sharing a kiss in the Cousins beach house.

“I think Denise does see Jeremiah in a different light. Belly growing up with Jeremiah, there’s like a little bit of familiarity that might have stunted things,” Casalegno said. “Denise is more real and brings different parts of Jeremiah out of him — but I don’t know if that is a good or bad thing.”

While Casalegno has his reservations about Jeremiah moving too fast with Denise, he admitted that he’s only speculating about what may happen, since he currently has no clue what will go down in the upcoming movie.

“I don’t have a script. I don’t have anything,” Casalegno said. “I know I’m filming next year so I don’t even know what it’s going to be about. Your guess is as good as mine.”