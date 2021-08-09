Here's Why Fans Think A Stranger Things Spinoff Is Coming

When Stranger Things hit big in 2016, it was the beginning of one of Netflix’s monster titles, a show that has helped define the streaming service in the minds of many. A top-tier series like this on a broadcast network would have turned into the next Friends or Seinfeld, running ten years easy. But streaming services don’t hand out those kinds of renewals. (Most shows are lucky to land three seasons, tops.) Instead, they run the show a few seasons and then start spinoffs. So will there be a Stranger Things spinoff? Executive producer Shawn Levy says there are ideas in the works.

Spinoffs of popular titles have always been part of the television landscape, from The Jeffersons, which spun off of All In The Family, to Joey, the short-lived Friends follow-up. But streaming services, especially Netflix, have taken the idea to a new level. The Witcher, which has thus far only released one season, now has an animated movie, Night of the Wolf, and a prequel, Blood Origin, on the way, along with a second season. Bridgerton, likewise, already has a Queen Charlotte prequel in the works. Jupiter’s Legacy is skipping the second season and going straight to a new title from the same universe, Supercrooks.

With spinoffs all the rage on streaming, it’s only natural that Stranger Things producers and showrunners are looking at their options, as the series aims to end after Season 5.

Netflix

Speaking to the press at a recent event, Levy confirmed that Netflix is very keen on the team coming up with spinoff ideas and putting them into production. “I’d say what’s been made clear is this is obviously a tent pole, arguably the tentpole franchise in the history of Netflix,” he said, according to Collider. “Obviously, certain other shows played key roles in their evolution, but Stranger Things with 196 million viewers over the time that we’ve been on the air, that’s a lot of households. And it’s unique in that Netflix service.”

But Levy cautioned that though the desire is there, those talks are still in preliminary stages. “What’s been made clear is there is an interest and a real voracious appetite for any offshoot, any other iteration format or extension of the franchise, the characters, the mythology,” Levy confirmed. “And certainly those conversations are hardly evolved, but they’re also not non-existent.”

With the delayed Stranger Things Season 4 on track for a 2022 release, Netflix has yet to confirm that Season 5 is even greenlit, let alone the last season. But it seems like that if and when that comes to pass, it won’t be the end of strange things happening in Hawkins.

Stranger Things Season 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is confirmed for a 2022 release.