Pretty soon Stranger Things won't be the only Netflix home for one of its young stars. Millie Bobby Brown is developing a Netflix movie called A Time Lost with her sister, and it sounds like everything fans could hope for. The movie is based on a story that Millie and her older sister Paige Brown came up with together. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story follows "a long-standing feud between two Long Island families that comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer." Millie will star in the movie and both sisters will produce it. Per THR, the Brown sisters released a statement that says:

We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labor of love, literally.

Screenwriter Anna Klassen will write the script for A Time Lost, and based on her Twitter, she's pretty excited about it. She tweeted the announcement of the movie and wrote:

Millie Bobby Brown asked me to write a movie for her... is probably the coolest sentence I will ever write. I'm so excited to write this film and share a story that is deeply personal to Millie and her family.

Obviously, Millie is no stranger to the Netflix family thanks to her role as Eleven on Stranger Things. The 15-year-old actor became a breakout star after Stranger Things' premiere in 2016. The hit series just came out with a super popular third season, which further solidified Millie's place as Netflix royalty. Netflix's vp independent film and documentary features, Lisa Nishimura, said:

Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We've been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.

There's no word yet on when A Time Lost will be released, but Millie has some other projects in the works before it. Next she'll star in and produce Enola Holmes, a movie about the little sister of the famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. It's set to premiere some time in 2020, so fans can look out for that project soon.

There are plenty of other types of projects probably in Millie's future. In an interview with Refinery29, she said that there are a few genres she'd love to get to try out at some point. Millie said:

I haven't been part of a romance. I obviously have a romantic interest in Stranger Things, but not like an actual romantic movie. I haven't ever done a comedy. [I want to try] things like that.

I doesn't sound like there will be much comedy in A Time Lost, so hopefully Millie will have the opportunity to work her funny bone in another project soon. In the meantime, fans can look forward to her collaboration with her sister hitting Netflix at some point soon.