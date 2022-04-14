The Stranger Things 4 Trailer Has Sparked So Many Good Fan Theories
May 27 cannot come soon enough.
Since Stranger Things 3 ended with the crew going their separate ways, fans have wondered how to get back to Hawkins, Indiana. . In the meantime, theories have ranged from Season 4 being a Hopper-centric story to Chernobyl being a significant factor. But now that there’s actual footage, fans are changing their tune. These Stranger Things 4 theories based on the trailer may sound wild, but there’s a logic to every last one.
Those who have been on the fan theory hunt since the end of Season 3 should be proud of their efforts. Even the Duffer brothers are impressed, with Ross telling Variety, “I’m constantly impressed with how sharp the fans are and how quickly they’re able to put something together with very, very little information.” The two even admitted that some of what fans have surmised has been “startlingly accurate.”
And that was just with almost no information. Now that there are three whole minutes of footage, here are the new ideas emerging about the new two-part season.
Stranger Things 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 debuts with all episodes on May 27 and Vol. 2 on July 1, 2022. Stranger Things 5, the show’s final season, has already been greenlit.