The New Stranger Things 4 Poster Is Full Of Clues About The Final 2 Episodes

Certain shows lend themselves to fan theories and speculation, from Game of Thrones to Westworld. Netflix’s Stranger Things also falls into that category, one of the few shows in its arsenal that does. However, as a total season drop rather than a weekly rollout, the show sometimes has to work at stoking those theories with clues hidden all over the place. These Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2 poster clues are much like ones from previous seasons, made to be dissected.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 1 follow. Stranger Things may have abruptly ended with two episodes still to go when Volume 1 arrived back on May 27, but the setup for the showdown was already in place. Vecna turned out to be Henry Creel, the son of Victor Creel. He’d faked his passing after slaughtering his mother and sister and pinning the whole thing on his religious father. But Henry’s “demise” did not work in his favor, as Dr. Brenner had already been alerted to his psychic abilities. He was able to kidnap Henry without anyone knowing and turned him into MKUltra’s test subject, Number 1.

While some theorize Number 1 may have been behind the Upside Down the whole time, what is certain is Numbers 1 and 11 are heading for a showdown. And the poster for Volume 2 has several details that could be clues to the show’s conclusion.

01 The Rightside Up Cast... Netflix The first thing that is noticeable about the ST4 poster is that, like the first half of Season 4, the cast is divided into groups. Half the characters are in the Rightside Up and the other half are in the Upside Down. But that’s a little odd. With the exception of Nancy, the four characters who are front and center down under were rescued from the Upside Down. Now, one could argue this was merely for separation’s sake. But it also hints at where the story is going. With Nancy under Vecna’s spell and still in the Upside Down, are Robin, Eddie, and Steve diving back in to rescue her? Or are all three still trapped there the same way Nancy is, even though they might not know it yet?

02 ...vs The Upside Down Cast The other set of characters pictured in the Upside Down, Team Hopper, aren’t in the Upside Down at all. They’re in the USSR. Also, why are they chilling with the Demogorgon? Are they friends now? And where is Enzo? Fan theories are pretty sure he’s a goner, but it seems a bit rude to off him from the poster before he’s taken out on screen. But their placement in the Upside Down has fans guessing this is a hint of how the group will get home. Hopper wound up traveling halfway around the planet in the space of a few minutes via the Upside Down to get there in the first place. To get back to Hawkins, and quickly, Team Hopper may be venturing back into it.

03 Backgrounded Characters... Netflix The California contingent of Stranger Things hasn’t been that important this season, other than as an excuse to separate the gang into sections and have a team to rescue Eleven. (Also, to squeeze in a visit to Suzie.) But fans can’t help but notice how small some of the characters are on the poster. That may seem a silly thing to focus on, but Charlie Heaton, for example, was a significant character in the first three seasons. And now he’s smaller than Erica. It’s got fans wondering if some of these characters whose footprints have been reduced (Robin, Jonathan, Argyle, Murray) will survive.

04 ...vs Forgrounded Characters But that’s only one set of theories. Another suggests that those foregrounds are the ones in trouble — Max, Lucas, Mike, Will, and Dustin in the Rightside Up and Steve, Nancy, and Eddie in the Upside Down. These theories make a little more sense. If the show is going to take out multiple characters before Season 4 is done, it needs to be the ones to whom the audience is attached. Sorry to Jonathan and Argyle; they haven’t been that this season. On the other hand, Steve and Nancy are practically telegraphing their endgame possibilities. Dustin, Lucas, Will, and Mike are all characters Eleven cares about deeply. Erica stole viewers’ hearts when she reminded us you couldn’t spell America without her. As for Eddie, anyone who knows that one does not simply walk into Mordor but then does it anyway is the hero fans need.

05 Steve’s Broken Bike Light Netflix For those looking for clues that the foregrounded characters are goners, the first detail to note is Steve’s bike. Unlike the other three, his is dark. Does that mean it’s lights out for Steve? And how does that jive with the Volume 1 poster where Eddie’s bike was the only one of the Upside Down crew *with* a working headlight?

06 Dustin’s Odd Hoody What is going on with Dustin’s outfit? Sure, the kid never takes his hat off, but the hoody he’s wearing in the poster looks more like the sheet over E.T. than a typical sweatshirt. Why is there a shield in front of him and a spear beside him? Is that fur wrapped around his shoulders? Is he transferring to Vikings: Vahalla? Is this proof Eleven’s fight against Vecna will also be the biggest, most deadly game of Dungeons and Dragons Eddie has ever led? There’s so much going on in that little corner of the poster.

07 Max’s Lack of Headphones Netflix But the biggest question is focused on Max, front and center. Max’s possession by Vecna was the first key to unlocking the puzzle, and saving her via the opening track of Kate Bush’s Hounds of Love was a central plot point. Every time fans have seen Max since that moment, she’s got her walkman playing and her headphones strapped to her ears, listening to the “Running Up That Hill” like her life depends on it. (To be fair, it kind of does.) So, where are her headphones on this poster? Viewers are already concerned about Max’s safety. You may not be able to top the copper top, but 1980s batteries aren’t like 21st-century ones. They run out at the most inopportune times.

Stranger Things 1 through 3 and 4 Volume 1 are streaming on Netflix. Season 4, Vol. 2 arrives Friday, July 1, 2022.