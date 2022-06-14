The First Photos From Stranger Things 4, Volume 2 Will Get You So Hype

Until Season 4, Stranger Things was released like any other Netflix standard drama, with all episodes arriving at once. Despite the competition (like Disney+) following weekly schedules, Netflix has stubbornly kept that release model. But due to circumstances beyond the streaming service’s control, Season 4 wound up getting split into two parts, with the first seven episodes (otherwise known as Volume 1) coming out May 27. Now, the first photos from Stranger Things 4, Volume 2, have fans on pins and needles for the second installment’s arrival on July 1.

Warning: Spoilers for Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1 follow. The first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 ended with most of the characters separated into different groups.

Team Cali: Jonathan, Will, Mike, and Argyle

Team USSR: Murray, Joyce, Hopper, and Dmitri

Team Eleven: Drs. Brenner and Owens, and Eleven

Team Hawkins Rightside Up: Dustin, Lucas, Erika, and Max

Team Hawkins Upside Down: Nancy, Steve, Eddie, and Robin

At the end of Episode 7, Nancy was seen getting placed under Vecna’s spell while trapped in the Upside Down. Thankfully the photos for the final two episodes — which Netflix released on June 14 — assure viewers that Nancy’s little unscheduled walkabout won’t be permanent, and everyone is currently Rightside Up.

But it doesn’t look like that will remain the case for long. With both Nancy and Max now Walkman-dependent (needing to play music to keep Vecna at bay), a trip back into danger is inevitable. At least Max and Lucas still have each other.

As for Team Cali, they’re still on a mission through the Southwestern desert, looking to locate and rescue/join up with Team Eleven.

Hopefully, Mike is pointing to the door in the middle of nowhere that leads to team Eleven’s bunker. Also hopefully, it’s Team Cali that’s interrupting this Eleven and Brenner heart-to-heart.

Team USSR doesn’t seem to be making it back to the States any time soon — at least, not until they’ve dealt with the extra opening to the Upside Down that nobody asked for.

Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2, premieres on Friday, July 1, 2022. All episodes of Stranger Things Season 1 through 4 Vol. 1 are streaming on Netflix.