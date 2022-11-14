Stormzy’s EMAs Mission To Get A Selfie With Taylor Is Inspiring

Stormzy had the best time at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards, and that’s not just because he performed his hit song, “FIREBABE.” This year’s MTV EMAs took place on Sunday, Nov. 13., and Stormzy was announced ahead of time to appear at the show. The same couldn’t be said for Swift. Her attendance was kept under wraps until she arrived on the red carpet in a “bejeweled” dress. This news left Stormzy fanboying, and he quickly made it his mission to meet Swift by the end of the night.

The British rapper documented his journey to meet the “Anti-Hero” singer on his Instagram Story, and it was the cutest thing ever. While holding a beer, he filmed himself walking backstage at the show in search of Swift. This included a clip getting a touch up of his makeup with the caption, “Mans going to meet Taylor.”

He also posted a clip of himself smiling ear to ear while heading toward Swift’s location. Their interaction was a success because Stormzy did get his selfie with Swift, as he also shared on IG. Their expression made his mission was well-worth it.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stormzy later gushed over meeting Swift in an Instagram Live that night. The IG Live was captured and posted to Twitter by the fan updates account @TheSwiftSociety. “I’m just so happy. I’m very fulfilled. I feel very blessed because what a woman,” Stormzy told fans during the livestream.

When asked about his favorite song on Swift’s latest album Midnights, Stormzy said, “Don’t ask me that silly question ‘cause you know it’s ‘Anti-Hero.’”

The EMAs were a big night for Swift. She took home four awards, including Best Artist, Best Video, and Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

However, based on his gleeful Instagram posts, the real winner at the EMAs was Stormzy with his Swift selfie. Good for him!