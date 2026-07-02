For Stephen Kalyn, taking on the role of Dean Di Laurentis in Off Campus came with two diametrically opposed wardrobe requirements: suiting up in full hockey gear, and stripping down whenever he wasn’t on the ice. The actor confessed that it was a bit daunting to be shirtless in “almost every scene” of the steamy romance’s first season during Prime Video's Obsessed Fest panel on June 27, per People. But despite his initial trepidation, filming Dean’s nakedest moments actually gave him a confidence boost — which will definitely come in handy as his character takes the reins in Season 2.

When the Off Campus cast was asked how filming the first season pushed them out of their comfort zones, Kalyn zeroed in on Dean’s numerous sex scenes. “[The nudity] is a little uncomfortable here and there, but I feel like I'm ready to conquer the world now after doing that,” the actor said.

Even though Dean wasn’t the leading man in Season 1, his sexual exploits were still a main focus. At the beginning of Off Campus, Dean is constantly shown hooking up with different women, before he falls for Allie Hayes. And while this interest in Allie causes Dean to pull back from his playboy lifestyle, it doesn’t slow down his sex drive. Dean and Allie get a full montage of their secret sexcapades, ranging from clandestine hotel rendezvous to sex toys in a bathtub.

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The upcoming second season is expected to turn up the heat even more for Dean, after it was confirmed that it will adapt the book focused on his love story with Allie, The Score. While Elle Kennedy’s 2016 novel infamously explores a much darker period of Dean’s life, it is also the book that contains all of the sexiest moments between the hockey star and his aspiring actress girlfriend. Plus, the Hunter twist in Season 1’s finale seems to be teasing the show may divert from the books even more by introducing a steamy, jealous chemistry between the lovers.

Thankfully, it sounds like Kalyn is ready to tackle all the spicy moments ahead now that he’s navigated the first season’s raunchiest scenes.