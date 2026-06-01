Charlie Evans wasn’t planning on becoming an Off Campus leading man. When the 22-year-old actor auditioned for the Prime Video series, he thought he’d be playing peripheral hot guy Carter St. James, who hooks up with Allie when she’s trying not to catch feelings for Dean. It wasn’t until he got the part that Evans learned the role was really Hunter Davenport, a much larger character with his own book in Elle Kennedy’s novels. Suddenly, he realized he was signing on for way more than he expected.

“I really didn’t see that coming,” Evans tells Elite Daily. “I went through this process thinking I was Carter; then a few days later, I got hit with this information wave about Hunter and what he means to the fans. I was so surprised.”

That shock mirrored what viewers felt watching the last moments of Season 1, when “Carter” revealed he’s actually Briar U’s new hockey phenom Hunter Davenport — who also happens to be Dean’s bitter rival. This twist departed from the books’ original plot, in which Hunter is one of Dean’s close friends and isn’t romantically involved with Allie at all.

To keep the big reveal hush-hush from fans, Evans had to do a bit of hiding while he was filming in Vancouver last summer. “When we had on-set photographers, I had to keep an eye on them so I could dodge out of frame,” he says. “I couldn’t post about being in Canada. We all had to be diligent about what was online, and not post anything on social media that fans could track.”

Prime Video

Despite the secrecy, Evans says the cast “made a really conscious effort” to be sure he felt included. For instance, when he realized he “barely had any proof” he filmed the show, his castmates sent him tons of on-set group shots he could cherish. “Everyone else was really good at taking photos, and they sent me some lovely little memories,” he says.

I don’t think we’ve met the real Hunter yet.

The vibe should be different as Evans heads off to film Season 2 this month. Not only is he excited to worry less about keeping a big secret; he’s also looking forward to finally introducing his character in a substantial way. “I don’t think we’ve met the real Hunter yet,” Evans says. “I know it’s Dean and Allie’s season, so I’m 100% game to go wherever I need to serve their story. But I want to explore Hunter’s past that’s tied to his trauma around the sport and his experiences in high school. I hope we can see how he became the guarded person that he is and then break that down, to see a more sensitive Hunter.”

He’s also bracing himself for any potential negativity that comes with his character getting in between Dean and Allie. If any hate comes his way, he’s looking at the positives. “I find that encouraging,” Evans says. “It means people are invested in these characters and their stories. I do throw a spanner in the works, so if people are reacting from a place of passion and investment, I don’t see it as a negative thing.”

Prime Video

As Evans laces up for his turn on the ice in Season 2, the actor shares the hardest part of his hockey training and the Britney Spears hit that’s going on Hunter’s Spotify playlist.

Elite Daily: What’s your all-time favorite romance movie?

Charlie Evans: About Time. Makes me cry every single time.

ED: What’s the last TV show you were obsessed with?

CE: I watched Righteous Gemstones religiously, no pun intended. I might have to give it a second watch, actually, because I loved it so much.

ED: What song do you think will be at the top of your Spotify Wrapped this year?

CE: I’ve had “Jessie’s Girl” stuck in my head every single day this past week. So I think my Spotify is going to take that and run with it.

ED: A lot of your Off Campus co-stars made playlists for their characters. Are you making one for Hunter next season?

CE: For sure, I love making playlists. For Hunter, I’m going to put on “Toxic” by Britney Spears. And he’s also got a very old-school vibe, so maybe some Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash. He’s old money, so I feel like his father would have played those songs for him.

ED: Do you have a favorite Off Campus couple yet?

CE: It’s so hard not to associate the actors with them, but it might have to be Dean and Allie. I just love them so much, and I got to be involved in their story and see that chemistry in person. They create magic every time they speak to each other, and it’s so infectious.

ED: What’s your favorite sport, and has it changed now that you’re diving into the hockey world?

CE: To be honest, I’m not the most athletic. I didn’t come from a sports family, but hockey has quickly become a favorite of mine. I’ve been to a few games now, and we as a cast watched so much of it on TV and YouTube and we all became very engrossed by it.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ED: What’s been the hardest part of the Off Campus hockey training?

CE: Puck work. I’m OK with just the skates — I’m not falling down as much, and I can go backwards now. But as soon as they put a stick in my hand and a puck on the ground, my brain shuts off. It’s too much. And then Stephen [Kalyn] swoops in, and he’s doing everything perfectly. I wish people got to see what he’s like at practice, because he’s so proficient without any warm-up or editing.

ED: Who’s an actor that you dream of working with someday?

CE: I just saw the film Speak No Evil with James McAvoy, and that reminded me how insanely intense he can be and how much versatility he has as an actor. He’s truly in my Top 3.

ED: I’m obsessed with his movie Split. Have you seen that?

CE: Oh, yes! That’s one of the most underrated performances of all time. I really believe that.

ED: Is there a TV or movie genre you haven’t done that you’d love to try?

CE: I would love to do a period piece. Like a Western or Victorian thing, something in the past. Playing a pirate would be really fun, too.

ED: What are you manifesting for the rest of 2026?

CE: Getting better at hockey, honestly. If I could flip a switch and magically make that happen instead of practicing every single day, I’d take that route for sure.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.