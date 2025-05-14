Spring Breakers 2 Is Happening

Dust off those pink ski masks, because it’s time to go spring breakers all over again. 2013’s divisive crime drama Spring Breakers is coming back with a sequel over a decade later, but this time it’ll be a new cast of coeds brandishing guns and singing Britney Spears. Here are all the details on Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain.

So far, all that’s really known about the new movie’s plot is that it is loosely similar to the original, as four hard-partying girls embark on a chaotic road trip that quickly gets out of hand. The new movie was announced at Cannes 2025, with the same producers as the original movie but a different cast and director. Replacing Harmony Korine in the director’s chair is Matthew Bright.

The sequel is also separate from the other Spring Breakers follow-up that was announced all the way back in 2014. That movie was intended to be focused on Christian extremists, but was shelved in 2017 to be instead turned into a digital series, which never materialized.

Though it’s a new project, Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain’s subtitle does seem to hit on the religious theme that the prior sequel was going to explore.

The New Cast Is Helmed By Bella Thorne

Elena Vizzoca/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Just like the original Spring Breakers, the new movie will star a cast of it-girls. Most notably, Bella Thorne will put on the pink ski mask as one of the leads, continuing the franchise’s tradition of casting former Disney Channel stars (both Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez shocked fans with their salacious turns in the first movie).

The rest of Thorne’s crew will consist of Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), Ariel Martin (best known as Musical.ly influencer Baby Ariel), and True Whitaker (Forest Whitaker’s daughter, who will also star in Rachel Sennott’s upcoming HBO series).

The Heist Hopefully Starts Soon

There’s no word on a release date, but the movie’s title does suggest a release window. The first Spring Breakers released over Spring Break in 2013. If Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain can film this year, then it could potentially release in time for Spring Break 2026.