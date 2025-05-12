Spencer Pratt has come a long way from his days on MTV’s The Hills. Once a reality TV villain, the 41-year-old is now better known as a loving and supportive husband to Heidi Montag, constantly hyping up her music career.

“I’m so thankful to be previously known as a TV villain,” he tells Elite Daily. Pratt’s most recent reality appearance, Hulu’s competition Got to Get Out, pit him against fellow reality show alums as well as unknown contestants. “I’m very happy to be on a TV show with great personalities,” Pratt says, noting that the reality of this experience was much different from The Hills’ version of “reality.”

In 2006, Pratt and Montag starred in MTV’s spinoff to Laguna Beach, which followed Lauren Conrad and her friends as they navigated life in Los Angeles. While Montag and Conrad started the series as BFFs, their friendship disintegrated when Pratt came into the picture, which he says was heavily scripted. “I wish The Hills was real, because I would’ve been the narrator and it would’ve been very different,” he says.

On Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast in January 2025, Montag shared that her feud with the friend group started because the couple would fake their onscreen drama for cameras. “I see a part of where they were coming from because Spencer and I started scripting things, and no one was doing that in the show yet,” she shared.

Pratt Was Down To Be The Villain Again

Disney/Cristian Lopez

When Pratt was asked to join Got to Get Out, he admits he asked the producers if they wanted him to reprise his villain character. “I was like, ‘Do you want me to be like I was on The Hills?’ And they were like, ‘No, we just want you to literally try to win a million dollars.’”

Despite The Hills giving Pratt a bad reputation, he says, “I am very thankful for the opportunity and the money that MTV gave me.” However, he also clarifies, “That was the most play-pretend show, which Got to Get Out was not that.” According to the reality TV vet, “These other shows are so made-up, which is fine and great and I’m all down for whatever entertains people, but The Hills is the most Wizard of Oz. It was a soap opera.”

Pulling back the curtain even further, Pratt says another antagonistic Got to Get Out contestant — The Apprentice’s Omarosa Manigault Newman — is “the least villainous person ever.” He says the former House of Villains star is “like Mr. Rogers” and “couldn’t be softer.”

All eight episodes of Got to Get Out are streaming now on Hulu.