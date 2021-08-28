LC is “just at the point where she’s just over it,” to quote her younger self. There’s been a lot of curiosity surrounding whether Lauren Conrad would tune in to watch her former castmates on The Hills reboot, but it looks like she won’t be marathoning the show anytime soon. The former reality star dished about it in a recent interview, so here’s the reason why Lauren Conrad hasn’t watched The Hills: New Beginnings.

It’s hard to forget Conrad on the OG reality show (and her memorable quotes), but it’s been over 10 years since The Hills ended. When a reboot began in 2019, Conrad noticeably didn’t sign on to join, even though many other familiar faces ended up on The Hills: New Beginnings, which just wrapped its second season. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, Aug. 27, Conrad opened up about why she hasn’t watched The Hills reboot. "I honestly haven't seen it," she admitted. "I actually don't really watch any reality television," she continued. She also admitted reality TV is "a little triggering” for her after her stint on The Hills from 2006 to 2009.

While Conrad did admit she hadn’t watched it, she made sure she expressed her support. She seems happy for her former castmates, including Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, and Audrina Patridge. “I think it's great. I'm glad that they were able to do it again," Conrad said.

Now the fashion designer is busy focusing on being a mom to sons Liam and Charlie and maintaining her businesses. When discussing her boys, Conrad said, “What's exciting right now is my younger son, who's about to turn 2, is really kind of becoming a little person.”

The Hills alum explained further. "Up until this point, he's just kind of been baby brother. But now I'm watching my sons develop a friendship, and they're wild,” Conrad exclaimed. As a mom of two and wife to William Tell, her house is apparently “noisy and messy,” but meanwhile, she’s enjoying every minute of it. "It's really cool to watch them create this bond, and that's been really exciting."

Meanwhile, Conrad and her business partner Hannah Skvarla are focused on their artisan-focused nonprofit, The Little Market, and her clothing collection at Kohl’s.

Since she didn’t watch Season 2 of New Beginnings, Conrad missed out on a wellness retreat situation with the group, not to mention a ton of unanswered questions, but it seems like she’s living her best life. So, you go, LC!