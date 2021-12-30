So many New Year’s Eve celebrations are set to take place this weekend, from Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve special to 2022 Weverse Con. However, if you’re a fan of K-pop groups like NCT and aespa, you’ll definitely want to watch SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express @Kwangya. The show will feature a number of artists from SM Entertainment, and the best part is it’ll be available to watch for free. That’s right. There’s no need to buy tickets for this concert, so make sure to tell all your friends and family because this event is one K-pop fans won’t want to miss.

SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express @Kwangya is named after the fictional meta-universe called Kwangya that was created by SM Entertainment’s founder, Lee Soo Man. It’s similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe because it connects artists under the agency together through shared storylines in their music. For example, aespa has referenced Kwangya in their songs several times, including in their single “Savage,” which dropped in October 2021.

Judging by the teaser SM Entertainment has dropped for their upcoming NYE special, it seems SMTOWN LIVE 2022 will dive further into the story of Kwangya. If you can’t wait to watch it all unfold, here’s everything you need to know about SMTOWN LIVE 2022.

When is SMTOWN LIVE 2022?

SMTOWN Live 2022: SMCU Express @Kwangya will take place on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. KST. That’s Friday, Dec. 31, at 11 p.m. ET, so be sure to take note.

Where can I watch SMTOWN LIVE 2022?

Fans can stream the show on SMTown’s YouTube channel, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Beyond LIVE accounts.

Who’s performing at SMTOWN LIVE 2022?

NCT, aespa, Super Junior, Red Velvet, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, SHINee’s Onew, Key, and Minho, plus Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, SHINee, and EXO’s Kai, among others.

Are there any teasers for SMTOWN LIVE 2022?

Days ahead of the show, SM Entertainment dropped a teaser for SMTOWN LIVE 2022 that features several of the performances throughout the video.

SMTOWN Live 2022 is going to be unforgettable!