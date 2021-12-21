Get ready to close out 2021 with all your favorite stars because for the second year in a row, HYBE will hold a New Year’s Eve celebration featuring performances from artists like TXT and SEVENTEEN. Justin Bieber, whose management company, Ithaca Holdings, was purchased by HYBE in April, will also appear at the concert, called 2022 Weverse Con: New Era. Since it’ll stream in just a matter of days, here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded event.

The company first began their concert series last New Year’s Eve. At the time, BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN, and more performed. International artists like Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki also made special guest appearances throughout the night. Since it was such an amazing event, fans wondered if HYBE would host another end-of-year celebration in 2021. Finally, on Dec. 7, the company confirmed its New Year’s Eve show would officially return for round two. Unlike their previous event, however, which was called 2021 New Year’s Eve Live, this year’s celebration is named 2022 Weverse Con: New Era.

To see all your fave artists perform under one roof, check out the details surrounding HYBE’s 2022 Weverse Con below.

When will HYBE’s 2022 Weverse Con air?

Clear out your schedules on Dec. 31 because that’s when 2022 Weverse Con will air live from the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX). The show will begin streaming at 5:30 p.m. KST, which is 3:30 a.m. ET, so be sure to set a reminder in order to not miss out.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who will perform at HYBE’s 2022 Weverse Con?

The lineup includes the following artists: TXT, SEVENTEEN, Justin Bieber, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, Lee Hyun, Bumzu, and DVWN.

Photo courtesy of HYBE Labels

Where do I watch HYBE’s 2022 Weverse Con?

You can watch 2022 Weverse Con on Venew Live, which a streaming platform that offers fans a unique viewing experience by giving them a “multi-view” of the stage through various camera angles.

How do I buy tickets to HYBE’s 2022 Weverse Con?

Tickets for the show can be purchased right on Weverse. Just head to the 2022 Weverse Con official store page, where you’ll see options to buy a 540p single-view ticket for $15, an HD single-view ticket for $46.10, or an HD multi-view ticket (which is for Weverse members only) for $46.10.