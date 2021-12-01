Shawn Mendes' New Post-Breakup Single Sounds Like It'll Crush Me

Shawn Mendes is handling his heartbreak by doing what he does best: making music. Mendes and Camila Cabello (who often went by the ship name of Shamila) called it quits on Nov. 17, much to fans’ surprise. The pair had dated for two years and appeared to be going strong, until they released a joint statement announcing their split. While they didn’t offer up many details, Mendes’ forthcoming breakup single, “It’ll Be Okay,” may include a little more intel.

Shamila shared a short and bittersweet statement about their split to Instagram, and fans are still in mourning. "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they both wrote on their Instagram Stories. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

Cabello posted a heartfelt Thanksgiving note following the breakup, and on Nov. 30, Mendes revealed fans can soon expect a breakup bop from him. He shared a 12-second song snippet where he could be heard singing, “Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?”

According to Mendes, the full song, called “It’ll Be Okay,” will hit streaming services on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans immediately deemed the new single a heartbreak track, and flooded the comments with their thoughts. “It’s the break up song yall,” one fan wrote. “Know this is gonna hurt so bad,” another said. “OK CAPITALIZE ON THAT BREAKUP,” a third comment read.

Cabello has yet to announce a breakup song of her own, but she seems to be doing A-OK. She’s been uploading gorgeous selfies to Instagram left and right, and directly after the breakup, she debuted a new hairdo.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shamila’s breakup is still a tough pill to swallow for fans, but at least it came with the silver lining of new music.