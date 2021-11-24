Camila Cabello Debuted A Post-Breakup Hair Transformation And It's Everything

Camila Cabello has always been a queen of color. To match her pop hits, Cabello has regularly delivered unforgettable red carpet outfits, and her beauty looks are endlessly inventive. Just when fans thought they’d seen it all, she stunned with a brand-new look unlike any she’s sported before. Cabello flaunted mint green hair on the ‘gram — and BRB while I call my hairstylist.

Cabello’s head-turning transformation arrived one week after she called it quits with longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes, so it looks like she’s ready to usher in a new chapter. She took to Instagram on Nov. 21 with her fun hair update.

“I clean up ok,” she captioned her post, in which she rocked a pastel dress and matching hair. And while it’s tough to tell whether she was wearing a wig or has committed to mint green hair for the long haul, fans loved the new look.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD!” one fan wrote alongside three flame emojis. “Giving everything it’s MINT to give !!!” another comment read. One fan even said Cabello’s new look was serving “post-breakup glowup.”

Cabello and Mendes announced their split with a joint Instagram statement on Nov. 17. In their Stories post, they pledged to remain friends following their breakup.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shamila’s sudden split threw fans for a loop, but Cabello is still out here thriving. After all, as the saying goes: a woman who changes her hair is about to change her life.