Shawn Is Taking A Break From Touring After His Mental Health Hit A "Breaking Point"

Shawn Mendes is postponing his Wonder tour as quickly as it began. The singer’s 2022 tour kicked off in Portland, Oregon on June 27 and he performed seven shows before announcing the postponement in a social media post on July 8. As of now, the tour is only being postponed for the next three weeks until July 29. Mendes cited his mental health as the reason for taking time off “to heal and take care of [himself].”

Mendes wrote on Instagram that it breaks his heart to postpone the shows but it came as a result of hitting “a breaking point” and the decision was made “after speaking with [his] team and health professionals.” The 23-year-old popstar has been touring since he was 15, and he admitted “it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.” Despite taking a few years off from touring, and feeling like he “was ready to dive back in,” Mendes realized the “decision was premature” as the “toll of the road and the pressure” caught up to him.

He wrote that he will be prioritizing himself and his mental health during the time off. Fans of Mendes have been showing support for his decision on Twitter.

Mendes has been consistently honest about his feelings and emotions, previously having shared a screenshot of his Notes app on April 19 about being true to himself. “The truth is I really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone else thinks,” he wrote. “The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing.” He admitted that he’s “overwhelmed and overstimulated” but reassured everyone that he’s also “okay.”

Back in December 2021, Mendes took a break from social media after his breakup with Camila Cabello and the release of his emotional single “It’ll Be Okay.” “I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it,” he said in an Instagram video on Dec. 30, 2021. “I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me.”

Here’s hoping Mendes will come back even stronger for the rest of his tour, which is currently set to resume on July 31 in Toronto, Canada.