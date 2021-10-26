Shanna Might've Thrown Shade At Travis For Covering His Tattoo With Kourt's Lips

Travis Barker has a lot of ink scattered across his body, but his newest tattoo is especially meaningful. The Blink 182 drummer is newly engaged to Kourtney Kardashian, and he got an imprint of her lips tattooed on him on Oct. 25. However, the tattoo is significant for several different reasons. Not only does it represent his love for Kardashian, but it served as a cover-up to an old tattoo dedicated to his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Now, it seems Moakler might have something to say about the recent tattoo cover up, all thanks to her recent Instagram story.

Barker replaced an arm tattoo he had featuring Moakler’s name with a massive Scorpion tattoo (a nod to his astrological sign) and an imprint of Kardashian’s lips with black lipstick. His tattoo artist, Scott Campbell, shared photos of the new ink to Instagram. "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash. Congrats you two,” he captioned the post, along with several black hearts and a ring emoji.

You can see Barker’s new tattoo cover up for yourself below.

While Moakler didn’t directly address the tattoo cover-up, some fans think a recent post on her Instagram story was about exactly that. The model posted a still from the film Point of No Return, along with a very telling quote. "I never did mind about the little things" the post read, along with a lipstick print emoji.

While there’s no concrete evidence the post was in reference to the tattoo, fans on Twitter pointed out Moakler has a tendency to respond to many of Kravis’ headline-making outings. “Shanna Moakler (Barker) commenting and responding to EVERYTHING Travis & Kourtney Kardashian related. Why you being weird?” one fan tweeted.

A few days earlier, Moakler seemingly reacted to the couple’s engagement announcement. At the time, a post on her Instagram story read, “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.” Barker and Kardashian first announced their engagement on Oct. 17.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Regardless of whether Moakler’s posts are direct shade or poorly timed coincidences, they could be signs she’s not here for Barker’s new relationship. Fans have their eyes peeled to see if she says otherwise.