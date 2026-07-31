Getting Ready With Serena Page For The TIME100 Creators Celebration

Since winning Love Island USA Season 6 two summers ago, Serena Page hasn’t stopped moving at full speed. The 26-year-old content creator stays booked and busy with brand deals, red carpet appearances, and events alongside boyfriend Kordell Beckham — plus, she makes time to share snippets of life with her 6.1 million followers across Instagram and TikTok (including frequent hangs with villa besties JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb).

On July 30, Page was honored at the TIME100 Creators List Celebration in New York City, highlighting the most influential digital personalities of the year. She was featured in the “Phenoms” category alongside Season 7’s Olandria Carthen. For the event, Page walked the carpet in a blue gown by Laquan Smith, paired with Kandee shoes and Tacori jewelry. She was styled by Kris Fe, with makeup by Darlene Diaz and hair by Jamie Brice.

Below, Page exclusively shares a behind-the-scenes look at the getting-ready process for her night out.

All Smiles

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Clearly we were all having a blast!

The Little Touches

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GET INTO THE BUN DETAILS!

Snapping Pics

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Laquan’s pieces are always going to be eye-catching!

Head To Toe

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I was going for simple but chic!

A Moment For The Dress

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Absolutely was living for the color of this blue.

It Takes A Village

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Anything for that perfect picture!

The Final Vision

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Final look, absolutely love.

One Last Look

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Finishing touches!! Glam did what needed to be done.