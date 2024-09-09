Selena Gomez Says She “Can’t Carry” Her Own Children

Selena Gomez got vulnerable in a Sept. 9 profile with Vanity Fair. In the past, the Only Murders in the Building actor has been open about wanting to start a family, and now she’s sharing some more intimate details of what that journey may look like.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez told Vanity Fair. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.” (Previously, Gomez told Rolling Stone that her bipolar medication made it unlikely that she’d be able to carry her own children.)

Gomez, now 32, plans to start a family by the time she’s 35. According to her, surrogacy and adoption are both options that she’s considering. “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” she said. “[But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people,” Gomez added. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

In the interview, the “Love On” singer, who is dating music producer Benny Blanco, stressed that family is her priority. “Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she said. “And I was like, ‘OK, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

Gomez confirmed her romance with Blanco, a longtime friend, back in December 2023. Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said, “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Blanco has also been open about his and Gomez’s relationship. He told Howard Stern in May that he hoped to marry her. “He can’t lie,” she commented on his interview. “After the interview, I was dying laughing. Like, ‘Anything else you wanted to put out there?’”