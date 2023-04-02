Selena & Her Sister Gracie Lived Out The Full Swiftie Fantasy At An Eras Concert

Selena Gomez may be one of Taylor Swift’s closest personal friends, but when she attended the Eras Tour, she was in full superfan mode just like everyone else. Like any true Swiftie, Gomez dressed up as her favorite Taylor era for the April 1 concert in Arlington, Texas, and was belting out all the hits in the audience. But actually, it was Gomez’s little sister Gracie who really stole the show, getting a sweet interaction with Swift on stage. Honestly, all the videos of Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey at Swift’s Eras Tour are too heartwarming.

As always, Gomez made sure to show up and show out for her BFF Swift during her Eras Tour. She brought her little sister Teefey for the tour’s April 1 stop in Arlington, Texas, which is right next to Gomez’s hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas. The two sisters also took part in the superfan trend of dressing to represent their favorite Swift album for the show. Gomez wore the iconic folklore cardigan, repping Swift’s ethereal 2020 album, while Teefey recreated an iconic look from the Speak Now era by wearing a purple dress and red-framed sunglasses.

Throughout the show, fans caught Gomez singing along to so many songs. In particular, she sang and danced along to “Love Story.”

Sadly, fans of the famous friendship didn’t get to see any Taylena interactions at the show, but Swift did share a special moment with Teefey. After performing “22,” Swift gave her hat to Teefey, and Teefey returned the favor by handing Swift a friendship bracelet.

Some hardcore Swifties were holding out hope that one of Swift’s surprise songs for the night would be “dorothea” in honor of Gomez’s attendance, since the evermore track is rumored to be about Gomez, but that didn’t happen. Swift instead performed “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Clean” as her two surprise songs at that show.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

Gomez is the latest in a growing list of celebrity Swifties who have been spotted attending an Eras show. Stars like Emma Watson, Ellen Pompeo, Laura Dern, Shania Twain, and more attended early concerts in the tour.