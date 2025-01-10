Scott Disick Says He Dates Women “A Little Younger” Than He Should

Apparently, Scott Disick thinks he needs to switch up his dating patterns. During a Jan. 8 appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, Disick said he dates women “a little younger” than he should — and he admitted that he “can’t” keep up that habit.

Disick and Kardashian talked about his love life on the podcast. “My last relationship was good, but we were in different places, in different times in our lives,” Disick told Kardashian. “We know I tend to date a little younger than I should.”

Kardashian asked him if he would continue dating younger. “No, I can’t,” he said. “Maybe I will get back with her when she gets older. That would be easy. She’ll be matured then and been through life a little bit, had some heartbreaks. Let them go, and if they come back, it’s meant to be.”

Disick didn’t name any names, but his dating history includes Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, and Rebecca Donaldson. (He also recently slid into NYC-based influencer Hallie Batchelder’s DMs. Batchelder is 27. Disick is 41.)

During the podcast, Disick also discussed what trust was like in his most recent relationship. “I don’t think I was guarded in my last relationship. I don’t think that was the problem. That’s not a huge thing I think about,” he told Kardashian. “I’ve only been in a few relationships. But my last one, I trusted the girl I was with very much. I told her everything I felt in the world, and it was a totally good, fun thing.”

Francois Vochelle/Shutterstock for Gala One

But going forward, it sounds like Disick will be careful with his potential romances, especially when it comes to introducing them to his children. “I kind of told [my kids] — they’d like me to be with somebody, I think. They do voice to me they want me to be with someone,” he said. “I say, until I find the right person, I don’t really want to bring another person around unless it’s the end all be all person because I don’t want them to get attached to somebody else.”

In an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Disick’s daughter Penelope was open about wanting her dad to date someone “older.” When she heard he was interested in women in their “late 20s,” she responded, “No! 20s? You're 40. You're not gonna date someone 19.”