Khloé Kardashian & Scott Disick Address Those Pregnancy Rumors

It’s safe to say Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick have a unique relationship. They first met back in 2006, when Scott began dating Khloé’s older sister Kourtney. However, when Scott and Kourtney broke up in 2015, he still remained close with Khloé. In recent years, the two have grown even closer, so much so that fans have speculated they may have become more than just friends. There was even speculation that he may have gotten Khloé pregnant.

The two addressed the wild gossip about their relationship on the Jan. 8 premiere episode of Khloé’s podcast. “Every day, [my parents] were like, ‘You got Khloe pregnant?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, dad, I got Khloe pregnant.’ and he’s like, ‘OK,’” Scott said, recalling the tabloid gossip. Khloé cleared things up, in case Scott’s sarcastic response to his dad got misunderstood. “You never got me pregnant.”

Scott continued by pointing out the tabloids often linked him with other Kardashian-Jenner sisters, too. “Every week I got a different sister pregnant,” he said. “Like, where’s the kids?”

The two close friends also shot down the rumor that they’ve been intimate. “You were the number one person that got requested to be on my podcast,” Khloé said. “And then my number one question ... [was] have you and I ever hooked up?”

Though Scott joked they had, Khloé cut to the chase: “No, we haven’t.”

Scott mused that people just like to over-exaggerate the great friendship he and Khloé have. “They just run with anything. Just like, ‘Oh look at their relationship, they’re close. Boom. Let’s just say something ridiculous,’” Scott said. “Like, bro. I have children with her sister. We’re not soulmates. Obviously, I say a lot of gross things that are probably too much, but that’s just who I am. I’m not serious ... The fact that people think that is psychotic.”

Khloé took the thought process one step further. “The crazy thing is, if we actually were together, we would be annihilated for it,” she pointed out. “No one’s ever happy.”