Sarah & John Reveal A Shocking Update After The Love Is Blind Weddings

Through all the unhinged chaos of Love Is Blind’s Boston season, only one couple kept the hope alive that the pods really can lead to an actual marriage. In the Season 11 finale, Sarah Williams and John Shannon were the sole duo to both say “I do” at the altar. Despite the happy ending, fans of the series remained a bit skeptical about the match due to Sarah and John’s directly opposed political and medical beliefs. And it didn’t take long at all to discover what really happened to the marriage after filming.

On Nov. 4, the same day that Sarah and John’s wedding aired on Netflix, TMZ reported that according to court documents obtained by the outlet, Sarah filed for divorce from John about a year after filming. The documentation reportedly confirms that that the couple got married in March 2025 — when Season 11 was filming in Massachusetts — but they had drifted apart by April 2026 and were living separately. Sarah officially filed for divorce in early June 2026, reportedly citing an irreparable breakdown of the marriage.

The filing reportedly stated that Sarah wants to go back to her former last name, and split up the couple’s money and debts.

Netflix

The revelation surprisingly arrived days before the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion, which is typically the place where couples disclose their relationship status in the year since filming the show.

While the timing of the news is a bit of a shock, the divorce probably doesn’t feel totally out of left field for viewers who followed Sarah and John’s oftentimes contentious relationship. When they were first feeling each other out in the pods, Sarah was turned off after overhearing John says he had ranked her among his bottom women in the experiment. They also had a tense back-and-forth over vaccinations and medical intervention, with John stating he’s skeptical about the healthcare industry while Sarah works within it as a medical program manager.

Things continued to feel a little off as they began living together, especially after Sarah pointed out that John had an unsettling habit of blowing up at workers when feeling inconvenienced. Despite their various loaded moments, Sarah and John became the only engaged couple to get married in the finale. But unfortunately, now we know their love story didn’t lost very long at all.