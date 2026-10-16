Sarah Williams has no problem discussing serious topics on a date. On Love Is Blind Season 11, the 34-year-old health care program manager wasted no time sharing her views on vaccines and abortion, telling her date (and future fiancé) John Shannon that she’s “super pro-choice” and an advocate for modern medicine, including the COVID vaccine.

Their conversation in Episode 2 has sparked discussion among viewers, with many praising Sarah for speaking clearly and calmly about her public health knowledge after John expressed hesitancy about getting the COVID shot since he’d already had the virus. Sarah tells Elite Daily she’s seen the online discourse and is surprised people see that scene as an argument between her and John.

“I never saw it as disagreements when we were talking,” Sarah says. “Obviously I have more context to the full conversations that happened. I definitely had concerns, but he was always able to hear my perspective.” She adds that their discussion never got heated or tense. “People are entitled to also make their own choices, and then we have to decide where we as individuals want to draw the line. I think John’s and my communication in that regard was great and healthy and productive.”

“For me, these conversations are easy. I don’t mind having them.”

Sarah is proud to see so many positive comments and says the support has been “helpful” in navigating the hate she’s also getting since the season came out. “I’ve gotten some negative feedback in my DMs, but I’m surprisingly very unbothered by it. It never feels good to see someone coming at you, but I’m so confident in my beliefs that it’s just no issue for me,” she says. She’s happy to inspire more discussion on important issues. “For me, these conversations are easy. I don’t mind having them. I’ll have them with anyone who will have the conversation with me.”