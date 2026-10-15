What is Love Is Blind without a contestant expressing some controversial views? Last season, Chris Fusco made headlines for his freezing cold take on what women’s bodies should look like. The first contestant to draw some fire in Season 11, however, is Morrey Eglin.

The 32-year-old boxer, bouncer, and cornhole board entrepreneur made a connection with 34-year-old nurse Sarah Williams, with the pair initially bonding over their shared love of Taylor Swift. Before sparks could truly fly, Morrey shared some... interesting ideas about masculinity, and Sarah admitted that she was falling for a different contestant, John Shannon, and sent Morrey packing.

Though their relationship was short-lived, Morrey’s masculinity comments were quick to raise eyebrows. Now, he’s reflecting on their final conversation, telling Elite Daily it was tough to watch back.

I think she opened my eyes a little bit.

While chatting in the pods in Episode 2, Morrey told Sarah that he found her easy to talk to about his feelings, something he and some other male contestants agreed that they struggle with. He then explained that the way he expresses his care is deeply rooted in hyper-masculine gender roles. “If there was 15 guys outside [the pod], I’d lock the door behind me, and I’d fight ‘em all. In my head, that’s love,” he said.

Sarah lightly challenged his perspective, joking that she would make a list of all the things Morrey says are masculine that she thinks are silly. Morrey went on to share that he dislikes men who shop at Whole Foods, and wear sandals and pastel sweaters, because he doesn’t thinks they’d be able to protect anyone if something violent were to occur. He added that he would never get his ears pierced, because his dad would “roll over,” and that he doesn’t drink coffee because his dad never did.

Out of the pods, Morrey has had a chance to reconsider that conversation. “Watching it back, I wanted to throw up. I was like, ‘Jesus Christ,” he says. He credits Sarah for exposing him to a new way of thinking. “I think she opened my eyes a little bit. Not to say I'm a pretend tough guy, but I do have this harder exterior shell, and she was the first person ever to break it down. I had conversations with her I've never had with girls before, because you want to put on this masculine bravado, and sometimes it's OK to let that wall down.”

Don’t expect any apology from Morrey, however. When asked if has any regrets about how his time on the show played out, he is standing firm. “I really have no regrets about anything I've ever done,” he says. “Even the bad stuff, because it led me to the good stuff.”