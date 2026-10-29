Jax & Stew Reveal A Surprising Relationship Update After Love Is Blind

Season 11 of Love Is Blind may go down as one of the most unpredictable iterations of the marriage experiment ever. From unsettling, engagement-ending outbursts to bizarre confessions about raw milk, Boston certainly brought the drama to Netflix’s dating series. But perhaps the most surprising twist of all involved Scott “Stew” Stewart and Jacqueline “Jax” Guelli — who got engaged in the pods only for Jax to completely ghost her fiancé right after meeting him face-to-face.

Yes, the breakup was shocking, but the real gag is what happened after. When the whole cast met up at an Irish bar a few days before the weddings, it was Stew and Jax who came across as the most stable relationship... despite the fact that they weren’t even together. Their brief, flirty banter seemed to suggest the exes were still close, but it wasn’t clear exactly how close they were. But thankfully, they addressed that pressing question during the Oct. 28 episode of the What’s the Reality? podcast.

Stew confirmed that he and Jax have maintained a friendship since filming their breakup, though even he isn’t sure if it’s progressed into the romance territory again. “We'll see each other a bunch and then we'll kind of fade out, and then we'll see each other again. It's an interesting one,” Stew said. “I think maybe potentially we are still figuring it out.”

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Jax echoed Stew’s ambiguous reading of their current relationship: “I don't entirely know, to be honest. It's very confusing.”

The skincare founder did reveal some pretty telling details, though — namely, that she and Stew have been watching Love Is Blind together, and Jax recently moved into a place on Stew’s street. “We live a block away from each other. So I like see him in the neighborhood doing errands, and we bump into each other all the time,” Jax said.

While they aren’t officially dating at this point, there does seem to be some promise for these two. However, Jax previously told Elite Daily about a big obstacle that could get in the way of growing a relationship. “My family loves him, and I don't think his family likes me,” she claimed. “Valid for how it went down.”