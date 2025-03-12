Kitty Song-Covey is getting another chance at finding love in Seoul. Netflix’s XO, Kitty was renewed for a third season on Valentine’s Day — and things are already looking especially spicy for one beloved ship in particular.

Season 2 of XO, Kitty ended with Kitty (Anna Cathcart) realizing her feelings for Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee), and deciding to join his family on tour. Fans have been shipping Kitty and Min Ho since Season 1, with tons of fan edits of the will-they-won’t-they couple flooding TikTok these past two years.

“I've definitely seen the fan edits,” Lee tells Elite Daily on the red carpet of the 2025 Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. “There are some wild ones out there.” Lee was joined on the Oscars red carpet by his IRL sister and XO, Kitty co-star, Gia Kim. Even though Kim plays another one of Kitty’s love interests on the show, Yuri Han, the actor can’t deny the power of Min-Kitty. “They just want Kitty and Min Ho to get together,” Kim says of the fan reactions she’s noticing.

Lee hasn’t seen any theories for the next season, but he does get sent a lot of steamy fan-made clips from a surprising source. “My mum sends a lot of those fan edits,” he says. “I’ll usually ignore them.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Kim also says that sometimes the cast will DM each other XO, Kitty videos that pop up on their feeds, but their group chat (which is named “Kitty Kitty, Meow Meow”) is mostly for catching up and making plans. Cathcart told Elite Daily that ahead of Season 2, the OG cast created a group text to include newcomers Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, and Joshua Lee. With Season 3 in the works, that XO, Kitty chat will probably start blowing up again very soon.

XO, Kitty Season 3 Starts Filming “Very Soon”

Netflix has yet to reveal when XO, Kitty Season 3 will premiere, but Kim says the cast is about to start shooting. “We’re not sure yet, but very soon,” she says. Lee believes they’ll start production in “spring or summer,” which would follow Season 2’s schedule of starting in April and ending in June.

Until then, Lee has no problem keeping busy. Right after the Oscars, the actor hopped on a plane for Paris Fashion Week. When asked what his afterparty plans were, Lee says, “I’ll probably go home.” You have to respect someone who knows the limits of their social battery.