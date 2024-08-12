Sam From Love Is Blind UK Says Editing Made Him A "Villain"

The newest Love Is Blind spinoff can’t escape the franchise’s tried-and-true curse: There will always be a villain in the pods. For the first season of Love Is Blind UK, that role was very clearly played by Sam Klein. The 31-year-old product designer came on incredibly strong, and although he turned off one potential match with his immature attitude, he did get to the engagement stage... even if that didn’t last long. Now that Sam’s seen the show for himself, he isn’t exactly happy with how his arc was edited.

Sam came into the pods as the strongest personality that simply could not be ignored. After his initial connection with Jasmine fizzled out when she called out his way-too-smooth talking, Sam set his sights on Nicole. And even though Nicole was warned that Sam might not be participating in the experiment for the right reasons, she still accepted his proposal.

But when Sam and Nicole finally met, it didn’t go well. She began to pick up on how he’d seem to act more in his own self-interest and didn’t seem ready to commit. So, she ended things before the couple’s vacation.

A few days after the first batch of episodes aired on Aug. 7, Sam took to his Instagram to talk about his experience on the show. When one viewer questioned if his feelings for Nicole were real, he claimed the edit made their relationship look worse than it was. “The editing hasn’t really worked in my favor,” he wrote. “My connection with Nicole in the pods was genuine.”

When another fan chimed in about wanting to dislike Sam after watching the show, he responded, “I guess someone has to play the villain.”

Although Sam seem to believe he was edited to be this season’s villain, it doesn’t sound like he has too much of a problem with it. When another fan asked if he was annoyed by how he was portrayed, Sam responded that he delivered some “TV gold” for viewers.

Although Sam’s engagement ended right after the pods, the preview for the rest of the season showed that he will still be part of future episodes. So we’ll see if his villain edit gets even worse — or if it can somehow transform into a redemption arc — as new episodes drop on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21.