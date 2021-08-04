Here's What To Know About Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' Boyfriend

With everything going on with Britney Spears and her conservatorship, it’s good to see the superstar smitten and supported by her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari. Asghari was born in Tehran, Iran, before he immigrated to the United States when he was 12 years old. In July 2018, he told Men’s Health, "I had to leave my friends and family who I was very close with, and I knew I was moving away and never coming back." Well, it looks like destiny was on his side. On July 18, Spears and Asghari sparked some serious engagement rumors when the pop star was spotted wearing a diamond ring while reaching out to grab her Starbucks order in the drive-thru line. Since the couple vacationed in Hawaii in June for what looked like a romantic getaway, fans speculated Asghari might have popped the question, which has Spears fans all over the world Googling to find facts about Sam Asghari.

Even though Spears most likely needs permission to marry anybody due to her conservatorship, fans think the two might be secretly engaged regardless. Whether the couple is on their way to walk down the aisle or not, these facts about Sam Asghari show Spears’ has seemingly made the right choice in dating him. Oops, she did it again.

HOW DID BRITNEY SPEARS AND SAM ASGHARI MEET?

Spears and Asghari met on the set of Spears’ 2016 music video for “Slumber Party,” where he starred alongside her. Asghari, 27, revealed to Men’s Health that he remembered meeting her for the first time and immediately getting “butterflies.”

"She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,' and I said, 'I'm sorry. What's your name again?'" he said. "I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it." Right after that, he and Spears exchanged phone numbers, went out for a romantic sushi date, and have been together ever since. Can you ever really go wrong with sushi? Check out the music video below, where you can see Asghari at the 1:06 mark!

WHAT DOES SAM ASGHARI DO?

Based on his buff bod, it’s no surprise that Spear’s beau works as a personal trainer and model. He runs Asghari Fitness, a fitness club offering members personalized training sessions and meal plans customized especially to their own body type. If you don’t believe his system works, just check out the *frequent* updates of his ridiculously jacked body all over his Instagram.

HOW DID SAM ASGHARI START MODELING?

According to Men’s Health, Asghari’s sister encouraged him to try modeling. "I was a very masculine guy—I played football and was in the police academy," Asghari said. "At the time, my Sunday best was basketball shorts. My sister said, 'I will take you to this audition, just come with me.'" His sister was right. The Iranian hunk walked his first runway show at 21 years old, and even made an appearance in a Super Bowl ad for Toyota Prius. Oh, and did I mention he played a small part in Fifth Harmony’s “Work from Home” music video? Check him out at 0:49 seconds below.

SAM ASGHARI SUPPORTS BRITNEY SPEARS

As Spears receives a wave of support from both celebrities and fans all over the world amidst her legal battle to end her conservatorship, Asghari is acting like the supportive boyfriend he should be. He told People, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

In one Instagram caption on Feb. 5, 2018, Spears showed her appreciation for her beau, "Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!"

Asghari also told Men’s Health, "[Britney] motivates me more than anyone. It's crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I'm that high in life, that would be the best thing. I grew up with three sisters, and my personality is just to be a supportive person for my family and she's family. I'm always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

SAM ASGHARI MIGHT POP THE QUESTION SOON, OR HAS HE ALREADY?

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he might one day marry the “Toxic” star, Asghari answered, “Absolutely. This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship—we are a family. ... Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody's going to know."

Since July 18, engagement rumors have been circling the couple nonstop, with Britney showing off a diamond ring on her finger while out for a Starbucks run, but Asghari seemingly shut down the rumors with a sarcastic response to the paparazzi.