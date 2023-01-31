Saint Hoax Will Take You Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammys Party

Grammys week is shaping up to be one unforgettable homecoming. After several annual events that lead up to Music’s Biggest Night were cancelled due to lockdown these past few years, star-studded soirees are quickly returning to Hollywood ahead of the 2023 Grammys, including Spotify’s Best New Artist party.

On Feb. 2, Spotify will host a pre-Grammys event to honor this year’s Best New Artist nominees. This set will feature performances from all 10 artists in the category, such as Anitta, Omar Apollo, Domi & JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg. The party will also feature special DJ sets from CoCo & Breezy, who typically blend sounds of house music with influences from Latin, R&B, and pop. Plus, Elite Daily exclusively reveals Spotify tapped Saint Hoax to live-meme the event on Instagram.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“We are so excited to be partnering with Spotify for their Best New Artist party,” Saint Hoax said. “Our account reflects and comments on culture and Spotify sits at the cross point of multiple cultural mediums. We look forward to this collaboration and celebrating the artists reshaping the music industry.”

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spotify originally launched their Best New Artist event in 2017. In 2020, then-nominees like Billie Eilish (who won that year’s category), Lil Nas X, and Lizzo performed on a turntable stage, and the event has grown in size since.

“Every year at our Best New Artist Party, Spotify finds ways to engage with music culture in innovative ways,” said Ashley Graver, Spotify’s Head of Pop and Dance. “Partnering with an iconic brand like Saint Hoax gives fans a front row seat to connect with their favorite artists at the event in real-time. Let the memes begin!”

The 2023 Grammys will air on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Follow @SaintHoax for all the details from Spotify’s Best New Artist party.