Maneskin's "Beggin'" Lyrics Prove The Song Is More Than Just A TikTok Fad

Not only has TikTok became a place to showcase your best dance moves (or doomscroll when you’re bored), it’s also a hub for music discovery. Some artists quite literally launched their careers on the app, while others simply gained a little extra exposure. Maneskin, a rock band hailing from Rome, is one of those artists. After their song “Beggin’” saw traction on the app, their career grew to new heights. The song is not only nominated for Favorite Trending Song at the 2021 American Music Awards, but it’s been used by thousands of creators on TikTok. So, what’s the song about, anyway? The lyrics are surprisingly romantic.

Maneskin is up against some tough competition at the 2021 AMAs. They’re sharing the category with the likes of Erica Banks (“Buss It”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Body”), Olivia Rodrigo (“drivers license”), and Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette).” But it’s been a year to remember for the rock quartet, and they’ve earned their spot amidst the biggest musical artists of today. After winning the Eurovision song contest in May, the band has seen an increasing amount of recognition in the music industry. Fans who found them through TikTok were thrilled to see their AMAs nomination, and after their breakout hit, they’re still just getting started.

The lyrics to “Beggin’” tell the story of a love that isn’t being reciprocated, hence the theme of “begging” someone to stay. The track was originally released by The Four Seasons in 1967, but the song really took on new life after Maneskin released their updated, rock-infused version of the track in December 2017.

In case you’ve been sleeping on the TikTok song that has everyone singing along, here’s every lyric so you can sing along, too.

[Intro]

Put your loving hand out, baby

'Cause I'm beggin'

[Chorus]

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out, baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out, darlin'

[Verse 1]

Riding high when I was king

I played it hard and fast, 'cause I had everything

I walked away, you won me then

But easy come and easy go and it would end

[Verse 2]

So, anytime I bleed, you let me go

Yah, anytime I feed, you get me know

Anytime I seek, you let me know

But I planted that seed, just let me go

I'm on my knees when I'm beggin'

'Cause I don't wanna lose you

Hey, yeah, ra-ta-ta-ta!

[Chorus]

'Cause I'm beggin', beggin' you

Uh, put your loving hand out, baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you, ah

And put your loving hand out, darlin'

[Verse 3]

I need you to understand

Tried so hard to be your man

The kind of man you want in the end

Only then can I begin to live again

[Verse 4]

An empty shell, I used to be

The shadow of my life was hangin' over me

A broken man that I don't know

Won't even stand the devil's dance to win my soul

[Verse 5]

What we doin'? What we chasin'?

Why the bottom? Why the basement?

Why we got good sh*t, don't embrace it?

Why the feel for the need to replace me?

You're the wrong way track from the good

I want to paint a picture tellin' where we could be at

Like a heart in the best way should

You can give it away, you had it and you took the pay

But I keep walkin' on, keep openin' doors

Keep hopin' for, now the door is yours

Keep also home

'Cause I don't want to live in a broken home, girl, I'm beggin'

[Chorus]

Mmm, yeah-yeah, yeah, I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out, baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out, darlin'

[Bridge]

I'm fighting hard to hold my own

Just can't make it all alone

I'm holding on, I can't fall back

I'm just a calm, 'bout to fade to black

[Chorus]

I'm beggin', beggin' you

Put your loving hand out, baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out, darlin'

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out, baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out, darlin'

[Outro]

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out, baby

I'm beggin', beggin' you

So put your loving hand out