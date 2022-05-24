Sadie Sink's Quotes About Starring In Taylor's All Too Well Film Are So Sweet

Do you ever wonder what it would be like to star in a short film directed by your favorite pop star? Sadie Wink will tell you all about it. In a May 24 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sink opened up about her experience working with Taylor Swift on the All Too Well short film. The short film premiered on November 12, 2021 and broke the internet. The original version of the song released on Red in 2012 is only 5 minutes long, so the 10-minute version had a lot to say and Swifties ate it up.

“She was incredible at it,” she said. The short film is rumored to tell the story of Swift’s whirlwind relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. In just 10 minutes, Sink and co-star Dylan O'Brien tell you everything you need to know about their 3-month romance, from dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light to being broken like a promise.

“Taylor was saying she wasn’t going to make it if you didn’t star in it,” Fallon told Sink, who shook her head in disbelief. “She really wanted you to star in this film — have you known each other?” Fallon asked. “No! Like, I didn’t know she knew I existed!” And if she would have asked me to, like, be a tree in something, then I would have said yes in a heartbeat,” she said. Me too, Sadie.

All Too Well marked Swift’s directorial debut, and she knocked it out of the ballpark. When asked what it was like to be directed by Swift, Sink said she was “amazing.” Sink added, “Obviously, I mean she can do anything, so she was incredible at it.” The 65.8 million viewers on YouTube definitely seem to agree.

To show just how big of a Swiftie Sink is, Fallon surprised her with an old meet-and-greet photograph from Swift’s 1989 tour. “I was so upset,” Sink said. “Because my eyes were, like, halfway closed and I looked like a drunk child! I left and was like ‘Oh, I blew it! I blew it!’” Little did she know, 6 years later she would be the star of Swift’s first short film.

After a 3 year wait, Season 4 of Stranger Things drops on Friday, May 27. When asked about her character, Max, she gave a no-spoilers answer to Fallon. “Max, you know, she’s not doing too hot. You’re kind of getting to see her in her, like, her emo phase a bit... it was like a nice, like, challenge,” she said. The promo pictures so far show how much the kids have grown up, as well as the newest monster in town. “It’s darker and scarier than ever. The kids are obviously, like, we’re a lot more mature now, so the show has kind of matured with it.”

Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 hits Netflix on May 27. Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 will arrive July 1.