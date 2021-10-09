CAOS Fans Are Calling Out A Huge Plot Hole In Sabrina's Riverdale Casting

After several years of crossover theories, easter eggs, and sly references, Sabrina Spellman is finally coming to Riverdale. But the timing feels a bit weird to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans, and everyone who kept up with the now-canceled series has a big question about how this crossover will work. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t seen the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series finale. Shortly after the big announcement, CAOS fans took to Twitter to express their confusion, because these tweets about Sabrina’s death point out a Riverdale plot hole right away.

Creator of both Riverdale and CAOS Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed reports of Sabrina appearing in the upcoming sixth season of Riverdale on Instagram, teasing that she will help Cheryl Blossom come into her newfound witchy powers. CAOS first hinted at the Blossom family’s connection to witchcraft in Part 3, but Riverdale itself has notably only flirted with the supernatural without ever fully introducing magic or monsters. That all seemed to change in the Season 5 finale, though, as Cheryl learned one of her ancestors was burned at the stake for being a witch, and upon repeating her final words, Cheryl seemed to place a curse on her friends. With Sabrina’s impending introduction, it’s pretty clear that Season 6 will finally delve into the supernatural.

The CW

But there’s still a big issue with Sabrina’s Riverdale appearance: she’s dead. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended with the young witch making the ultimate sacrifice to save her world. The show’s final moments were Sabrina’s family and friends grieving her, and then Nick meeting up with Sabrina in the afterlife, revealing he killed himself to be with her.

Because of that grim ending, fans are perplexed as to how Sabrina will be able to appear in Riverdale years after her death.

If it were any other show, it wouldn’t make any real sense for a deceased character to nonchalantly rise from the dead, but CAOS has made a habit of resurrection. Although Sabrina’s death felt particularly final, fans know that there’s always a magical loophole in the CAOS universe.

Fans will have to wait to see how Riverdale explains Sabrina’s sudden resurrection when Season 6 premieres on The CW on Nov. 16.