The Royal Family Is Reportedly In "Combat Mode" Ahead Of Harry & Meghan

It sounds like things are more dour than ever in Buckingham Palace. According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, the royal family is swept up in preparing for Netflix’s release of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, which is coming to the streaming platform on Dec. 8. Speaking to Us Weekly on Dec. 6, Anderson claimed that the royal family is in “combat mode” as they prepare for potential fallout from the show, and on Dec. 7, a source opened up about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s emotional reaction.

“I think [the royals are] still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” Anderson told Us. Apparently, they were not too pleased with the trailer, which compared Meghan’s story to Princess Diana’s and accused the palace of leaking certain stories while protecting others. “The sense of betrayal has shifted over to genuine combat mode, because obviously this is a war between the two,” Andersen said.

“William and Kate [are] all about preserving the monarchy and duty and all of that. And the release of these trailers, at the moment … [the Cambridges] were trying to fly the [British] flag as it were in the U.S. — and to have them eclipsed and overshadowed by that... I’m sure they were stunned and shocked, even if they didn’t show it,” Anderson explained. The first Harry & Meghan trailer was released on Dec. 1, one day after Will and Kate’s arrival in Boston for the Earthshot Prize. He added of William, “I’m sure he is very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he’s doing.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

On Dec. 8, another source added, “Kate and William were left flummoxed when the Netflix trailer aired during their trip to Boston. It’s put a huge amount of strain on relationships that are already hanging by a thread.”

King Charles is also reportedly disappointed by the trailer. “Charles has a huge temper, has been unleashed many times behind the scenes,” Andersen explained. “And I’m sure he’s on the verge of having a meltdown.” What a shame this drama won’t be featured in The Crown.