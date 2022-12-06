Will & Kate Looked So In Love In This Sweet Photo From Their U.S. Trip

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made the most of their whirlwind trip to Boston. The couple’s appearance at a Boston Celtics game and William’s meeting with President Joe Biden were just a few highlights. The crown jewel of their visit came on Dec. 2 when the royals attended the Earthshot Prize Awards as guests of honor. While William and Kate posed for standard red carpet photos that night, one candid, behind-the-scenes shot released a few days later offered a more romantic look at the night.

In a black-and-white photo shared on Dec. 6 by Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, Willliam and Kate appeared so in love during the ceremony while smiling and wrapping their arms around each other. “Behind the scenes at the second annual #EarthshotPrize awards ceremony,” the photo was captioned. “Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!”

According to the award show’s official website, Prince William created the Earthshot Prize to honor the “best and most ingenious solutions to repair and regenerate our planet.” Five winners will be announced each year over the next decade and they’ll be awarded $1.2 million each to further develop their planet-helping idea. Information about this year’s winners can be found here.

The Earthshot Prize was inspired by John F. Kennedy’s historic 1962 Moonshot speech, during which he spoke about the importance of space exploration and challenged the nation to get a man on the moon before the end of the decade. Ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards, William met Kennedy’s daughter Caroline Kennedy and her children Jack and Tatiana Schlossberg.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In a follow-up tweet, Kensington Palace shared three additional behind-the-scenes photos from the awards ceremony. One showed William standing alone with his hands crossed and another caught Kate from behind as she walked on stage. The final photo showed Kate clapping as her husband spoke to the audience.

Though this was William and Kate’s first trip to the U.S. in eight years, they reportedly did not meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.