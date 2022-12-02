RM Got Real About Fame In His New Song "Wild Flower"

It’s RM’s turn to shine. On Dec. 1, the rapper became the second member of BTS to drop a solo album with the release of his debut record, Indigo. (He was preceded by J-Hope, who dropped the album Jack in the Box in July.)

Indigo, which is composed of 10 tracks, includes the poetic lead single “Wild Flower,” which features vocals from the Korean rock singer Youjeen. RM helped co-write the track, and it’s all about the dark side of fame.

BigHit Music first teased the song’s meaning in a Nov. 25 press release. The agency said the lyrics to “Wild Flower” express “RM’s desire to live like humble and tranquil wildflowers rather than a flamboyant flame that quickly blows out.”

This theme can be heard from the beginning of the track. In the song’s intro, RM admits that sometimes he feels like his dreams “devour” him. RM compares being overwhelmed by fame to being stuck in “shackles” and describes his life as “oversized.” “Oh, let me be myself / Oh, every day and every night,” he raps.

Youjeen’s powerful vocals can be heard in the chorus when she sings about wanting to live a carefree life too. “Gonna scatter across that sky / Light a flower, flowerwork,” she sings.

In the song’s second verse, RM finds himself exhausted by fame. “When’s this wretched mask finally gonna come off?” he raps. “Yeah, me no hero, me no villain / I’m barely anything.”

Considering RM has been in the limelight for a decade, it’s no wonder he wants to slow things down. Read the full lyrics to “Wild Flower” below via Genius.

Intro: RM

Flower field, that's where I'm at

Open land, that's where I'm at

No name, that's what I have

No shame, I'm on my grave

When your feet don't touch the ground

When your own heart underestimates you

When your dreams devour you

When you feel you’re not yourself

All those times

Verse 1: RM

I yearned for the flames

I yearned for a beautiful fall

Even before the start, I imagined

An end where I could applaud and smile

That’s what I wishеd for

When everything I bеlieved in grew distant

When all this fame turned into shackles

Please take my desire away from me

No matter what it takes

Oh, let me be myself

Oh, every day and every night

Persistin' pain and the criminal mind

Nights the beating of my heart kept me up

The mournful crescent moon hung beyond the window

I do wish me a lovely night

Over my status is an oversized life

Desperately holding onto a balloon drifting by

I ask where you could be right now

Where you go, where's your soul

Yo, where's your dream?

Chorus: youjeen

Gonna scatter across that sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower flowerwork

Gonna shine across that sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower flowerwork

Verse 2: RM

Where’s my end finally gonna be

Everything’s so exhausting, from A to Z

When’s this wretched mask finally gonna come off

Yeah, me no hero, me no villain

I’m barely anything

Idling repeats, memories turning vicious

Lying in a field, I set my sights on the skies

Now I can’t remember what I wanted so badly

I trusted I was happy, now a mere memory

Yeah, I been goin', no matter what’s in front

No matter what it may be

Memories of holding onto dawn’s edge and spitting things out

Society's all for the loudest voice

And here I am, still speaking silence

It’s an aside, a boat in full bloom

To face all the prejudice and misunderstandings

I don't care much for being tossed into the air

Grounded on my own two feet

Amongst the flowers without names

I can't go to the stars again, I can't

Underfoot, I just go

To a destination without a purpose

Not even knowing my own sadness

Even making friends with the shadows

I be gone

Chorus: youjeen

Gonna scatter across that sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower flowerwork

Gonna shine across that sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower flowerwork

Bridge: RM, youjeen

Paused and turned out to be gloriously barefooted

Nothing was ever meant to be mine

And don’t tell me like you gotta be someone

Because I’ll never be like them (Light a flower)

Yeah, my start was poetry

My one and only strength and dream that protected me so far (Light a flower)

Burning fireworks to flowerworks

Boyhood to eternity

I’ll stay in this barren field

Ah, I’ll return someday

Chorus: youjeen

Gonna scatter across that sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower flowerwork

Gonna shine across that sky

Light a flower, flowerwork

Flower flowerwork

Outro

Flower field, that's where I'm at

Open land, that's where I'm at

No name, that's what I have

No shame, I'm on my grave

When your feet don't touch the ground

When your own heart underestimates you

When your dreams devour you

When you feel you’re not yourself

All those times