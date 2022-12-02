RM Got Real About Fame In His New Song "Wild Flower"
“Yo, where's your dream?”
It’s RM’s turn to shine. On Dec. 1, the rapper became the second member of BTS to drop a solo album with the release of his debut record, Indigo. (He was preceded by J-Hope, who dropped the album Jack in the Box in July.)
Indigo, which is composed of 10 tracks, includes the poetic lead single “Wild Flower,” which features vocals from the Korean rock singer Youjeen. RM helped co-write the track, and it’s all about the dark side of fame.
BigHit Music first teased the song’s meaning in a Nov. 25 press release. The agency said the lyrics to “Wild Flower” express “RM’s desire to live like humble and tranquil wildflowers rather than a flamboyant flame that quickly blows out.”
This theme can be heard from the beginning of the track. In the song’s intro, RM admits that sometimes he feels like his dreams “devour” him. RM compares being overwhelmed by fame to being stuck in “shackles” and describes his life as “oversized.” “Oh, let me be myself / Oh, every day and every night,” he raps.
Youjeen’s powerful vocals can be heard in the chorus when she sings about wanting to live a carefree life too. “Gonna scatter across that sky / Light a flower, flowerwork,” she sings.
In the song’s second verse, RM finds himself exhausted by fame. “When’s this wretched mask finally gonna come off?” he raps. “Yeah, me no hero, me no villain / I’m barely anything.”
Considering RM has been in the limelight for a decade, it’s no wonder he wants to slow things down. Read the full lyrics to “Wild Flower” below via Genius.
Intro: RM
Flower field, that's where I'm at
Open land, that's where I'm at
No name, that's what I have
No shame, I'm on my grave
When your feet don't touch the ground
When your own heart underestimates you
When your dreams devour you
When you feel you’re not yourself
All those times
Verse 1: RM
I yearned for the flames
I yearned for a beautiful fall
Even before the start, I imagined
An end where I could applaud and smile
That’s what I wishеd for
When everything I bеlieved in grew distant
When all this fame turned into shackles
Please take my desire away from me
No matter what it takes
Oh, let me be myself
Oh, every day and every night
Persistin' pain and the criminal mind
Nights the beating of my heart kept me up
The mournful crescent moon hung beyond the window
I do wish me a lovely night
Over my status is an oversized life
Desperately holding onto a balloon drifting by
I ask where you could be right now
Where you go, where's your soul
Yo, where's your dream?
Chorus: youjeen
Gonna scatter across that sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower flowerwork
Gonna shine across that sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower flowerwork
Verse 2: RM
Where’s my end finally gonna be
Everything’s so exhausting, from A to Z
When’s this wretched mask finally gonna come off
Yeah, me no hero, me no villain
I’m barely anything
Idling repeats, memories turning vicious
Lying in a field, I set my sights on the skies
Now I can’t remember what I wanted so badly
I trusted I was happy, now a mere memory
Yeah, I been goin', no matter what’s in front
No matter what it may be
Memories of holding onto dawn’s edge and spitting things out
Society's all for the loudest voice
And here I am, still speaking silence
It’s an aside, a boat in full bloom
To face all the prejudice and misunderstandings
I don't care much for being tossed into the air
Grounded on my own two feet
Amongst the flowers without names
I can't go to the stars again, I can't
Underfoot, I just go
To a destination without a purpose
Not even knowing my own sadness
Even making friends with the shadows
I be gone
Chorus: youjeen
Gonna scatter across that sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower flowerwork
Gonna shine across that sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower flowerwork
Bridge: RM, youjeen
Paused and turned out to be gloriously barefooted
Nothing was ever meant to be mine
And don’t tell me like you gotta be someone
Because I’ll never be like them (Light a flower)
Yeah, my start was poetry
My one and only strength and dream that protected me so far (Light a flower)
Burning fireworks to flowerworks
Boyhood to eternity
I’ll stay in this barren field
Ah, I’ll return someday
Chorus: youjeen
Gonna scatter across that sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower flowerwork
Gonna shine across that sky
Light a flower, flowerwork
Flower flowerwork
Outro
Flower field, that's where I'm at
Open land, that's where I'm at
No name, that's what I have
No shame, I'm on my grave
When your feet don't touch the ground
When your own heart underestimates you
When your dreams devour you
When you feel you’re not yourself
All those times